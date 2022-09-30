I Hate Suzie Too: Everything We Know About The Sequel To Billie Piper’s Hit Show

Excellent new for fans of I Hate Suzie - the brilliant darkly comedy drama from Lucy Prebble and Billie Piper - it's been confirmed that the sequel, I Hate Suzie Too, will be on screens before the end of the year.

For those who missed it (and you can fix that, stat, as the first season is available to stream on NOW) the show follows Suzie Pickles (Billie Piper) a former teenage pop star and television actress (sound familiar?) as she faces a scandal after her phone is hacked and compromising photos of her are leaked. Each episode focused on one of the eight stages of trauma from shock to shame to acceptance - and was arguably one of the best TV shows of 2020 (the show and Billie were both BAFTA nominated).

So we're very, very excited for the follow up series. Here's everything we know so far...

When does I Hate Suzie Too start?

Sky has confirmed that I Hate Suzie Too will be on screens in December. A specific date has not yet been announced.

What will I Hate Suzie Too be about?

This time we're only getting three episodes (sob) and it's been described as an 'anti-Christmas Christmas special'. After her personal and professional life unraveled in season one, Suzie Pickles has had a rebrand and is back with a new publicist and a new gig - as a contestant on a reality TV show called Dance Crazee (which we assume the first-look image of Susie in a clown costume relates to). According to Sky's teaser info, despite these efforts, her life is still spiralling out of control.

Who's in the I Hate Suzie Too cast?

Returning alongside Billie Piper are Daniel Ings, who plays Suzie's ex-husband Cob, and Leila Farzardi as Suzie's former BFF and manager Naomi.