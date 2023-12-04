Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon was the younger sister and only sibling of Queen Elizabeth II. Known for her charm, royal rule-breaking and unintentional modernisation, she is a key player in The Crown and has been portrayed by Vanessa Kirby, Helena Bonham Carter and Leslie Manville.

In season three of the Netflix drama, it is heavily implied that the princess attempted suicide in the 70s. She appears to overdose on nitrazepam (a sedative or sleeping pill) but later recovers.

'Did you mean it?' the Queen asks her, to confirm whether she intended to take her own life.

'I don't know. Possibly,' she replies.

In real life, it was never confirmed whether Margaret intended to overdose. Whilst The Time reported that she suffered a nervous breakdown in 1976 following her marriage breakdown to Antony Armstrong-Jones, Margaret herself told a different story.

'I was so exhausted because of everything that all I wanted to do was sleep... and I did, right through to the following afternoon,' she said, according to The Telegraph.

Princess Margaret's death after suffering her fourth stroke occurred in the early naughties and is expected to be laid bare in the second volume of The Crown's sixth season. Here is what happened to the late royal.

How did Princess Margaret die?

Margaret was a heavy smoker for much of her adult life. In January 1985, she had a lung operation which was vastly similar to that of her father, George VI, 34 years prior. She gave up cigarettes in 1991.

Her health sadly deteriorated from there. In 1993, she was hospitalised for pneumonia, before having her first stroke five years later.

Between 1998 and 2001, she had three strokes which left her with partial vision and paralysis on the left side. She died after her fourth, aged 71.

Princess Margaret died on 9 February 2002 in King Edward VII's Hospital, London, at 6.30am. She was 71 years old (pictured in 1990). ©Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

What year did Princess Margaret die?

The day prior, she had suffered her fourth stroke which led to cardiac problems and ultimately her death.

The royal family's statement, provided by The Queen's secretary, read in full:

'The Queen, with great sadness, has asked for the following announcement to be made immediately.

'Her beloved sister, Princess Margaret, died peacefully in her sleep this morning at 6.30am, in The King Edward VII Hospital. Her children, Lord Linley and Lady Sarah Chatto, were at her side.

'Princess Margaret suffered a further stroke yesterday afternoon. She developed cardiac problems during the night and was taken from Kensington Palace to The King Edward VII Hospital at 2.30am. Lord Linley and Lady Sarah were with her, and The Queen was kept fully informed throughout the night.

'Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and other members of the Royal Family are being informed.'

Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones married in 1960 but divorced 18 years later (pictured in 1974). ©PL Gould/Images/Getty Images

Was Princess Margaret married?

Yes, once, to photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones.

The pair met in 1958 at a party and were engaged the year later. They tied the knot on 6 May 1960, which marked the first royal wedding to be broadcast on television. It garnered a whopping 300 million views from all around the world.

But in 1978, they became the first British royal couple in 400 years to divorce, after both engaging in extra-marital affairs throughout their marriage. They remained good friends up until her death in 2009.

Did Princess Margaret have children?