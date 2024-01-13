Love Island’s Hannah Elizabeth: ‘I’m Going Back In With The Exact Same Mindset’

Love Island All Stars airs for the first time on the 15th January and one of the most exciting returners to the show is series original Hannah Elizabeth. The Liverpool-born 33-year-old starred in season one of Love Island and was a breakout star at the time, getting engaged to fellow Islander Jon Clarke by the end of the series. What are her hopes for the new season? We sat down with Hannah Elizabeth to find out...

The show has changed quite a lot since you first starred - how do you think that will shape your experience the second time around?

I'm trying to go in with the exact same mindset. Even though the show is a lot bigger now, I don't want to go in there worrying about anything. I want to go in there how I did back then - just be me.

How do you think you're going to cope with missing your little boy?

Well, this is honestly gonna be the hardest thing. I don’t know how long I’ll be in there, but it’ll be the longest I’ve been away from him. I hope that he misses me but he's gonna have such a good time getting spoiled with his nanny and grandad. I had to take this opportunity - I'd never thought I'd get to do it again.

How do you think being a mum has changed your outlook on love and dating?

It’s changed a lot of my priorities really. I used to throw myself in, and I’m not saying I'm not gonna throw myself in, but I used to put these fellas before everything. Now, obviously, my priority is my little boy. I'm not going in for a fling. I do want to find someone that is going to be serious.

Are you on speaking terms with Jon Clark and what would you do if you saw him in there?

The last time I saw Jon was filming Love Island The Reunion. It was absolutely fine. I think Jon was a little bit awkward wondering if I was going to be sound with him. It’s been nine years. We're friends - we don't chat but if he came into the villa for the lols I will be absolutely sound with him. Unless he wants to kick off, then we'll see. It's alright from my end.

Are there any past Islanders you’d love to see in the villa?

I’d love my friend Luis to go in from season one, and my friend Josh. Where I am such a personality person, I really couldn't tell you. When I meet these people, unless I click with them, I wouldn't really know if I fancied them.

Are you open to dating someone who doesn’t have children?

Well, I’ve never dated someone with kids, so if they do have kids, that would be amazing. But I think this show...it's gonna put me out of my comfort zone in terms of dating because I'm not going to be very good on a date. I'm not a flirt.

Will you do anything differently? Will we see any proposals this time round?

Even though it's been nine years and I am a mum, I am pretty much the same person. I don't think you're going to see a proposal because that was a little bit crazy. However, I'm not going to do anything differently. I've got no regrets.

How have you prepared ahead of going into the villa?

In terms of beauty, I've not had long to actually get ready. I've been up the wall because every treatment that you could imagine, I have had it done. I've been in the gym as much as I can. The fillers have been done, the hair's been done… anything you can imagine, I've been prepping for because I've got to be glam, and I've obviously got to look my best going on the show, especially now when it's even bigger.

How do you feel about newer elements of the show?

If they had Casa Amor on my [series], I would have gone mad. I would have been fuming. I’m gonna have to go with the flow and see how I act. If that does happen, you’ll probably see an angry Scouser because I do get jealous. Let’s just bring it on and see what happens.

Is there anything you’re nervous about?