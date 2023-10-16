The Spookiest Halloween Films and TV Series To Stream on Netflix

As the winter nights draw in and the air gets colder, it is time to bust out your Halloween decorations and sharpen up on your pumpkin-carving skills. And, yes, it’s also time to scare yourself silly with horror movies and TV series.
Luckily for you, we’ve trawled through Netflix to find the spookiest Halloween viewing...
The Best Halloween Films and TV on Netflix
The Fall of the House of Usher
The Fall of the House of Usher: This series takes on Edgar Allan Poe’s 1839 short story of the same name but brings a fresh, freaky twist on it, as well as infusing it with references to many of Poe’s other classic tales, all while serving up a top-notch ensemble cast that will be thoroughly stalked and haunted.
The Conference
The Conference: A group of public-sector employees go on a work retreat at a modest resort in the countryside to build morale and celebrate ahead of breaking ground on their new development: a mall that's sowed division in the small community where it's being built.
Goosebumps
Goosebumps: A teenage boy is apprehensive about moving to a new town until he meets and falls in love with the girl next door. The only problem? Her dad is RL Stine, author of horror-series Goosebumps, and his creations start coming to life.
Insidious
Insidious: After married couple Josh and Renai and their three children move into a new home, they are concerned when their oldest son, Dalton, falls into a coma after entering the attic. When they bring him home from the hospital after a month with no improvement, the paranormal activity begins.
The Haunting of Hill House
The Haunting of Hill House: The adult siblings who grew up in the most haunted house in America are forced back together to confront the ghosts of their past, which in this case, are actual ghosts haunting their childhood home.
The Binding
The Binding: While in southern Italy visiting her fiance's mother, a woman has to fight the mysterious and evil curse intent on taking her daughter.
Run
Run: Is there anything Sarah Paulson touches that doesn’t turn to horrifying, terrifying gold? Paulson plays the homeschooling mother of a disabled teenager - but is she as unwell as she seems?
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: In this dark remake that is nothing like the 90s sitcom, we see Sabrina Spellman struggle against her dual identity as half-mortal half-witch.
Cadaver
His House
The Open House
The Open House: Naomi and her teenage son move into her sister's mountain chalet until they can find somewhere permanent to live, but they are soon under siege by threatening forces.
Ratched
Ratched: Ryan Murphy's One Flew Over The Cuckoo Nest spin-off sees Sarah Paulson play a young Nurse Ratched as she succumbs to her monstrous desires against her patients.
The Haunting of Bly Manor
The Haunting of Bly Manor: In a follow up to The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor sees a young governess care for a girl and boy as she begins to realise their house in haunted.
Midnight Mass
Midnight Mass: The arrival of a charismatic young priest brings miracles, mysteries and a renewed religious fervour to a dying town.
Midsommar
Midsommar: Starring Florence Pugh, Midsommar sees a grieving woman accompany her boyfriend and his friends to a remote Swedish village for a festival that isn't at idyllic as it appears to be.
Bird Box
Bird Box: It's been five years since an ominous, unseen presence drove most of society to suicide, and a survivor and her two children attempt a desperate bid to reach safety.
Halloween
Halloween: Jamie Lee Curtis stars in the 1978 original Halloween, where killer Michael Myers escapes from an institution and returns home on the night of 31 October.
Devil in Ohio
Devil in Ohio: There’s something compellingly creepy about stories from middle America, right? Whether it’s the often extreme religious ideals, isolated communities or ultra-traditional values, the whole thing makes for the perfect backdrop to stories of cults and covens. The Devil in Ohio follows an escapee from one such cult, and has already been perfectly set up for second series.
Stranger Things
Stranger Things: The final instalment of the an American science fiction horror drama created by the Duffer Brothers is coming to Netflix soon. Catch up on the first four now.