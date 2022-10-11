Yes, We Would LOVE A Freaky Friday Sequel

In the best news to come all year, Jamie Lee Curtis has declared that she has indeed pitched a Freaky Friday sequel idea to Disney. And we, for one, are down for the ride.

The body swap comedy was a huge hit back when it debuted in 2003, so it makes total sense that Hollywood icon Jamie would be down to do it all over again.

The noughties film starred Jamie as widowed therapist Tess, alongside Lindsay Lohan as her teenage daughter Anna. When they struggle to see eye-to-eye, a brush with a fortune cookie curse causes them to swap bodies - days before both of them are about to face the biggest events of their lives so far.

Appearing on The View, Jamie said, 'I've already written to Disney, my friends at Disney. Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who switches places. So then Lindsay gets to get the sexy grandma, who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you could be happy with Mark Harmon.'

In the film, Mark stars as Tess's fiancé Ryan - so it's no wonder Jamie's keen to get that duo back on our screens.

She added, 'Simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot Grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I wanna be the helicopter parent in today's world, as an old lady!'

And whilst a Freaky Friday sequel would come a hefty 20 years after the original, it doesn't seem that bizarre a move. After all, Disney waited almost 30 years to bring us Hocus Pocus 2...