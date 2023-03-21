Everyone Is Talking About Prime Video’s Swarm – Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Donald Glover’s Prime Video series Swarm has been released - and the internet is already obsessed. The horror-comedy series is highly anticipated and Grammy-award winning singer Billie Eilish even makes her acting debut in the series. The title 'swarm' is said to take inspiration from the 'Beyhive,' the name of Beyoncé’s fans.

What is Swarm about?

The show about an obsessed fan base that can’t stop buzzing over its Queen Bee. The lead protagonist Dre is a woman obsessed with a Beyoncé-esque pop star who would go to great (and deadly) lengths to pledge her allegiance to her idol. The series is set between 2016 and 2018.

Who is in the cast of Swarm?

The series stars Dominique Fishback as lead character Dre. Billie Eilish makes her acting debut as ‘cult leader’ Eva in episode 4. Prime tweeted a clip of her guest appearance and she has some serious acting chops! Watch below:

The show also features Paris Jackson, Chloe Bailey, Damson Idris, Rickey Thompson, Rory Culkin, Kiersey Clemons and Byron Bowers. Bailey guest stars as Dre’s sister, Marissa, while Idris plays Marissa’s boyfriend, Khalid. The show is executive produced by Glover and Janine Nabers.

In an interview with Billboard, Fishback opened up about portraying Dre in the series. She said, 'I really wanted to stretch myself as an actor - presence was really important.' She continued, 'If I tried to map out Dre, I wouldn’t be able to play an authentic character because she isn’t that. It became a thing where I would do something really weird and I would try to get a reaction out of Donald [ Glover ] . If I could get him to be like, "Huh, that was strange," then I was doing something.'

What is the viral Swarm clip the internet's talking about?

During the first episode, a sex scene between co-stars Chloe Bailey and Damson Idris takes place and the clip has the internet in a frenzy. During an interview with Deadline, Bailey (who plays Dre’s sister Marissa on the show) said that she was nervous shooting the scene, but that Idris made sure that she was comfortable.

When does Swarm air? Where can I watch Swarm?