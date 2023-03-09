Eurovision 2023: Mae Muller Unveiled As UK Entrant

Mae Muller has been announced as this year's UK Eurovision entrant.

The musician, who hails from Kentish Town, London, will be flying the British flag in Liverpool in May with her upbeat track, I Wrote A Song.

While the news was formally announced on the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show on Thursday morning, the 25-year-old singer followed it up with an excited tweet.

'GUYS!!! I cannot believe I’m even saying this… but I am this year's UK entry for @Eurovision 2023 with my track I Wrote A Song!!!

'EUROVISION 2023 LET'S GO! LIVERPOOL I WILL SEE YOU VERY SOON #Eurovision2023'.

I Wrote A Song - which Mae co-wrote alongside Lewis Thompson and Karen Poole - was inspired by a want to feel empowered by relationships.

Mae wrote on TikTok, 'This song is for the girlies that went through heartache, hurt or pain and came out of the other side, who persevered and came out stronger, who took the high road and chose to love themselves.

'Crying at home? Absolutely not. Spend the night at home? It’s a no from me. It’s giving growth. It’s giving empowerment. It’s giving liberation.'

You can listen to the song and watch the video here.

What Are The Lyrics To I Wrote A Song?

Here are some of the 'giving liberation' elements Mae was referring to.

I got so mad was gonna

Cuss you out outside your house

For everyone to see

Wanted to trash your Benz

Tell all your friends

How cruel you were to me.

Instead I wrote a song

'Bout how you did me wrong

I could've cried at home

And spent the night alone

Instead I wrote a song

I feel much better now

Mе and my girls are out

And we all sing along

Instead I wrotе a song.

What Else Does Mae Muller Sing?

To date, Mae has over 6 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Her most-streamed song is Better Days, which she collaborated on with Neiked and Polo G.

The song has received over 1 billion streams and saw Mae make her debut in the Billboard Hot 100. Her other tracks include I Just Came To Dance and Feels This Good (with Sigala, Caity Baser and Stefflon Don).

Who Are Mae Muller's Parents?

Not much is known about her parents, but they split when Mae was six and she stayed with her mum - a costume designer - in London.

Her aunt is a music video director and Mae has previously worked on the sets as a runner.

She once made Labrinth tea in a polystyrene cup, which she joked was her 'claim to fame' for a long time.

Mae Muller In Mika's Grace Kelly Music Video

In 2006, Mae was the girl in the green dress in Mika's - the Eurovision 2022 host - iconic music video Grace Kelly.

Speaking to Scott Mills, Mae revealed she still has the green dress and impressively remembered the words.