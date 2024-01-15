Love Island’s Demi Jones: ‘I’ve Had A Couple Of Secret Hook-Ups With Old Contestants’

Tonight, Love Island returns for it's special All Stars series featuring 2020 Winter Love Island sweetheart Demi Jones. Demi originally won over fans in the first edition of Love Island's winter series, filmed in South Africa, but left the villa without finding love. How does she feel about going back in? We sat down with Demi Jones to find out...

Who would be your ideal contestant, anyone that you’d pick out as your type?

Ovie. If they put Ovie back in the villa, I don’t know what I’m going to do with myself. I’m going to be a nervous wreck, I’m going to put on a full face of makeup just to go to bed. Ovie is definitely my number one.

Is there anyone from your season you’d want to walk in?

Not necessarily the boys. I’ve been there, done that now, and I know they’re not for me. People that I think are good looking, they might have had relationships with my besties, so that’s a complete write-off for me. Anyone from my series is a write-off.

If Messy Mitch was in there, would you be going for him?

I have met Messy Mitch, and he is a lovely boy, but as long as he keeps the messiness away from me that’s absolutely fine!

Is it more nerve-wracking knowing everyone?

Do you know what, I’m actually happy. I know about 75 per cent of the Love Island clan, so in a way, it brings comfort.

Have you had any secret hook-ups with Love Island people in the past?

There has been people in the past so will be interesting to see if they’re on the show and that attraction is still there. There have been a couple of cheeky snogs.

Would it be unsettling if an ex of yours walked in?

Yes because I won’t know how they’ll react to me!

How have you prepared to go back in?

Six girls in one dressing room with one shower all trying to get ready… honestly, it's like The Hunger Games. So I've just been mentally preparing myself - trying to learn the clean girl aesthetic.

What are you most nervous about?

I’m nervous I’m gonna go in there and no one is gonna fancy me. When you're not coupled up on the show, it's actually very lonely. Even though you're surrounded by people, you feel like you’re third wheeling times ten. I think I’m nervous because it’s Love Island All Stars – there’s going to be such iconic people in there. Last time, although I was coupled up and I got to the final, internally, I always [thought], “Do they really like me?” I always felt that inside of me. I felt like my energy wasn't being completely reciprocated, sop I hope that if I am coupled up, that my energy is reciprocated.

Islanders having sex in the villa is always a huge talking point, how do you feel about it?

I didn't last time. I have said to myself I'm going to try not to. I am going to try not to do anything sexual. And like I said, if they like me enough, and they love my personality, enough kisses and cuddling will be enough to ride them out. And then when we get back and we're actually in the hotel, you can have the full package.

Have you come up with a bit of a game plan, or just going to see how things go?