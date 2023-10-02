Boiling Point: Everything You Need To Know About The BBC TV Series

Netflix’s Boiling Point film has been turned into a full BBC series – and it’s just as thrilling.

Tense and heartbreaking, the kitchen drama explores the hospitality business, tackling heavier themes such as mental health, addiction, and poverty head on.

The BBC spin-off takes place after the events of the hit film, with the synopsis of the new series reading, ‘eight months after her mentor Andy Jones suffered a heart attack, head chef Carly is battling to forge a name for new Dalston restaurant Point North alongside her old kitchen crew.’

‘We follow the team as the stresses of keeping the restaurant running bear down on them amidst a hospitality industry in crisis. With the pressure to draw in new hungry customers and the financial squeeze to keep the business profitable, the team must find a way to manage their complicated personal lives whilst creating quality food day in day out.’

BBC Boiling Point. Credit: BBC Pictures

And fans are already obsessed with the newest Boiling Point addition. One wrote on social media ‘Boiling Point is excellent,’ as another agreed, ‘it’s not often I get stressed about a fictional character cooking onions.’

Hooked yet? You should be.

Where can I watch Boiling Point?

The series will be airing on BBC One at 9pm on consecutive Sundays from October 1st. If you don’t fancy hanging around, head on over to BBC iPlayer where you can stream all episodes of the four-part series straight away.

Where is Boiling Point filmed?

The action may be set in the Dalston area of London, but the series was actually filmed in the Deansgate area of Manchester.

Fans will be sad to know that Point North isn’t a real restaurant – and the series certainly wasn’t filmed in a real restaurant either. Although the film actually was filmed in the real Jones & Son restaurant in London to film for the movie, the series was shot in a studio space.

Emily (Hannah Walters) and Camille (Izuka Hoyle). Credit: BBC Pictures

Actor Shaun Fagan, who plays the new character of Bolton, said ‘When I first saw the set my head fell off. It was so jarring because from the outside it is this massive wooden frame, yet the moment you walk in it’s like you’ve just stepped into a restaurant. Even when we were filming, at the end of a take you’d step off set and forget you were actually in a studio.’

What is the music on Boiling Point?

Aaron May and David Ridley got quite the praise for the film, so it’s no surprise that they composed the score for the series too.

Is Boiling Point filmed in one take?

Much like the original, the series begins being filmed entirely in one-shot – making viewers feel like we’re a member of staff in the show’s kitchen. Frankly, we can feel the stress just watching it.

But whilst part of the magic of the film was it’s 92-minute continuous take, the TV show isn’t quite getting the same treatment. Director Philip Barantini has confirmed that there are lengthy single-shot takes throughout, but there are some cuts and changes.

Who is in the cast of Boiling Point?

Vinette Robinson reprises her role as sous chef Carly who is now running her own restaurant, with Hannah Walters also reappearing as Emily.

They’re joined by Ray Panthaki as Freeman, Gary Lamont as Dean, Aine Rose Daly as Robyn, Taz Skylar as Billy, Daniel Larkai as Jake, Stephen McMillan as Jamie, Hannah Traylen as Holly, and Izuka Hoyle as Camille.

Hannah Traylen as Holly. Credit: BBC Pictures

And joining them are some new members in Stephen Odubola as Johnny, Shaun Fagan as Bolton, Joel MacCormack as Liam, and Ahmed Malek as Musa. BAFTA award-winner Cathy Tyson also joins the cast as Carly’s mum Vivian, with newcomer Missy Haysom making her television debut as Kit. American actor Stephen Ogg also makes an appearance for two episodes – he was a huge fan of the original film.

Stephen Graham as Andy. Credit: BBC Pictures

But if you go into the series expecting to see loads from the film’s star lead Stephen Graham, you may feel disappointed. Recovering from heart surgery and still battling with addition, Stephen’s character Andy Jones isn’t quite as key a presence for the series.