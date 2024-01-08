It’s Official, Big Little Lies Is Returning For A Third Season

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon's Big Little Lies – based on Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name – was nothing short of a smash hit when it first aired in 2017. They both starred and acted as executive producers on the show, alongside an all-star cast not to mention some jaw-dropping coastal properties.

But above all, the 'whodunit' drama told a brilliant story. In the first season, a murder takes place at a school fundraiser, but neither the victim or murderer is revealed until the final episode. Season two then follows the same group of wealthy primary school parents – bound together by the murder – as they navigate the aftermath and attempt to carry on with their lives without being suspected.

The series stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgard and Shailene Woodley, with Meryl Streep joining the cast in season two. It achieved instant critical acclaim and the first season scooped up 16 Emmys, four Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The second season, which arrived in 2019, wasn't as much of a hit as the first, but it still left us wanting more. And fortunately for fans of the hit series, it has now been confirmed that Big Little Lies is returning for a third season.

Is there going to be a Big Little Lies season three?

Nicole Kidman first teased that there might be a third season towards the end of last year, but Reese Witherspoon confirmed the news on the Golden Globes red carpet.

When she was asked by Variety to 'confirm' whether a third season was in the works, the actress revealed she is currently 'hard at work' on the project.

Last November, Nicole Kidman corroborated the news in a viral video clip shared by the Instagram account DeuxMoi. She said, 'I loved Big Little Lies because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire and then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show.'

Before adding, 'And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success. And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI.'

When is Big Little Lies season three out?

The next question is, of course, when will season three air. Unfortunately, the finer details of season three are currently under wraps, but we will share the news with you as soon as we can.

Who will star in Big Little Lies season three?