From Eviction Odds To How To Vote, Everything You Need To Know About This Week’s Big Brother Eviction

Three weeks into Big Brother and the nominations are getting increasingly tense. The housemates up for eviction often feel confused, offended and worried about losing their place in the house. With reasons varying from 'eats too many packets of crisps' to 'is controlling and intimidating', it's all to play for every week. First we saw Wolverhampton resident Farida Khalifa leave the Big Brother house, and last week Zak Srakaew was asked to say his goodbyes.

This week it's Trish Balusa, Dylan Tennant and Hallie Clarke who are up for eviction. But how can you vote for who you want to evict (not save!) online? Have your say in the next Big Brother 2023 vote...

Big Brother: How can you vote online?

You can vote for who you want to evict from the Big Brother house on the ITV website. You can do so here.

Each week, you are entitled to five free votes and you are allowed to use them all on the same person if you want to. It's worth remembering that this is a vote to evict, not to save.

Voting will close during the live eviction show on Friday night, airing on ITV2 at 9pm.

Big Brother: Can you vote on the app?

Apple and Android users can download the latest version of the official Big Brother app from the relevant app store.

What are the Big Brother eviction odds?

For anyone looking to make (or lose) a few quid on this eviction, the bookies have spoken. Trish currently has 11/10 odds, Hallie has 6/4 odds and Dylan has 7/2 odds, making Trish the most likely to leave the house according to bookies.

Who is up for eviction on Big Brother?

This week, Trish, Dylan and Hallie are up for eviction. It would have been just Trish and Hallie if Yinrun's vote was counted, but her nominations were revoked when she broke the rules by asking for advice on who to nominate before entering the diary room.

She would have voted for Hallie and Kerry, meaning one vote for Hallie was discounted and she drew with Dylan, and they are therefore all up for eviction.