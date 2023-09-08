The Best Thrillers To Watch, For Every Occasion

Gallery The five best scary thrillers to watch

CREDIT: Netflix

This one borders more onto survival thriller, but it’ll no doubt have you conveniently popping off to make another cup of tea mid-film. Courage comes at a pretty high cost for adventure-seekers Shiloh (Virginia Gardner) and Becky (Grace Fulton.) Almost a year after a life-altering accident left Becky traumatised, she finally plucks up the courage to join her best friend on a risky climbing mission. Their aim is simple: to reach the top of the B67 tower in the middle of the Mojave desert. But the duo’s move doesn’t go quite to plan, and their chances of making it out alive get slimmer by the minute. With a major twist, you’ve probably seen snippets of this film doing the rounds on TikTok. Watch on Netflix