The Best Interiors From And Just Like That And Sex And The City – Ranked

by Charley Ross |

But the looks that perhaps don’t get enough airtime are the serious interiors moments that we’re treated to, from wedding locations to enviable Manhattan apartments.

So, we’ve written a love letter to New York real estate, as well as to the beautiful surroundings that the drama from both shows takes place in.

Here are the best sets and locations from the two iconic TV shows, ranked.

8 . Big’s apartment in Sex And The City

It was an iconic moment in the Sex and the City series when Big decided to paint a wall of his bedroom red. Strong choice, we think. True bachelor crisis vibes. And it adds to this tender moment between him and Carrie as they question what they are to each other after their pretty dramatic affair.

7 . Lisa's super chic study

And Just Like That brings some freshness to the Sex And The City dynamics, including the interiors. We love Nicole Ari Parker's Lisa, from her Upper East Side sass to her dedication to an awesome career in documentary making and philanthropy.

Her taste in office interiors is exquisite, of course. From the black-and-white framed artwork to the majestic desk and exposed white brick wall, she's got the modern minimalist working woman vibes down. Start taking notes.

6 . The crazy luxurious 'Abu Dhabi hotel' in Sex and the City 2

Although Sex and the City 2 is set in Abu Dhabi, the movie itself was filmed in Morocco – split across Marrakech, Ouarzazate, Merzouga and Agadir.

So the luxurious hotel that the ladies stay in is actually the Sahara Palace in Marrakech. It's seriously opulent, complete with glistening chandeliers and floral-patterned coffered ceilings. The film may have been problematic but that hotel? Serious holiday goals.

5 . Carrie and Big’s 'almost wedding' location

2K4PA4Y CYNTHIA NIXON, KRISTIN DAVIS, SARAH JESSICA PARKER, KIM CATTRALL, SEX AND THE CITY, 2008

Yes, watching the nuptials completely and utterly explode at the beginning of the first Sex and the City movie was undoubtedly devastating. But, like in lots of cases on in the show’s universe, the most dramatic things happen in the most beautiful settings.

The doomed wedding was set to take place in the New York Public Library, famed for its marble interior and swooping staircases. If you’re going to have your big day fall through, it’s a pretty gorgeous place for the unthinkable to happen.

4 . Charlotte’s Fifth Avenue apartment

As well as being completely stunning, this one’s got some core Sex and the City mythology and history. It’s the apartment that Charlotte battled to keep in her divorce from first husband Trey. Remember Bunny, her unhinged mother in law? Charlotte made the place her own, and has stayed there throughout her marriage to Harry and building their family.

So as well as being a truly classic example of beautiful, traditional New York real estate, this apartment is a real symbol of Charlotte's journey – making it even more special.

3 . Carrie and Big’s marital apartment

I mean, it just blew our minds on first sight. From the insane walk-in closets to the truly enviable décor. We hear very early on in Sex and the City 2 that Carrie has been ‘cheating on fashion with furniture’ and the results are gorgeous.

What’s cool is that it’s a totally new space – because Carrie kept her old apartment everything is completely new and matches both of them as a couple, very different to the vibes of Carrie’s ‘single girl’ apartment.

A touch of masculinity and Big’s sophistication, we guess. Think mid-century furnishings, a chandelier and a mahogany table.

2 . Miranda’s Brooklyn house

AJLT and Sex and the City interiors

There’s something super warm about Miranda and Steve’s house in Brooklyn, which is a distinctly different vibe to the comparative opulence of the other characters’ Manhattan apartments. Even though we admittedly see a lot of family discord unfold in this house as And Just Like That unfolds, we can’t help but feel soothed by the comfy L-shaped sofa, the exposed brick and the humungous potted plants.

1 . Carrie's OG apartment

Sex and The City - Series 2

An oldie but a goodie, a timeless classic. There's a reason why Carrie's story brings her back to this place – it's a reflection of who she is and where she came from. It's also a complete urban myth, seeing as it was apparently affordable to our protagonist when she was surviving on income from a sex column alone.