12 Horror Movies With Almost Perfect Ratings On Rotten Tomatoes

CREDIT: Madman Entertainment

The Loved Ones (2009) - 98%

Think about your typical 90s rom-rom, and then turn it very dark. Lola Stone invites Brent Mitchell to prom - but when Brent says no, it turns out to be the worst mistake he’ll ever make. With the help of her father, Lola puts together a prom where Brent is her prom king, whether he likes it or not. Horrifying yet humourous, this cult classic is a warning of when puppy love goes horribly wrong.