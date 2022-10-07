12 Horror Movies With Almost Perfect Ratings On Rotten Tomatoes

There's nothing like a movie night filled with axe-wielding, spell-casting, slasher-filled flicks to get you in the Halloween spirit this October.
But when it comes to horror films, there's the good, the bad, and the very ugly. And there's nothing worse than wasting a rare night in on a flop. Luckily for us, Rotten Tomatoes have watched and rated them all.
So whip out the pumpkin-shaped sweets, turn down the lights, and lock your doors - if you're looking for the best scary horror films, here are the Halloween horrors that have got (almost) perfect ratings over on Rotten Tomatoes.
Horror Movies With (Almost) Perfect Ratings
His House (2020) - 100%
There aren't many films that are perfect - but for His House, it's already scored that iconic 100% rating. The film - from BAFTA-winning Brit director Remi Weekes - follows Bol and Rial as they flee their war-torn home country of South Sudan, seeking refuge in the UK. But once they arrive, they struggle to adjust to their new life in an English town that has evil lurking beneath the surface.
Host (2020) – 100%
As if Zoom meetings weren't scary enough, this horror film is the most 2020 thing ever. Set entirely over a video call, six friends get much more than they bargained for after inviting a demonic presence into their homes. Much like your actual quarantine Zoom calls, you simply won't know where to look. What's next - haunted banana bread?
The Ring (2002) - 98%
After watching a haunted VHS tape featuring that iconic creepy girl with the bad hair day, newspaper reporter Rachel Keller discovers she has exactly seven days to unravel the mystery behind it. A classic for any horror movie marathon, this one is bound to have your heartbeat doing some interval training.
The Loved Ones (2009) - 98%
Think about your typical 90s rom-rom, and then turn it very dark. Lola Stone invites Brent Mitchell to prom - but when Brent says no, it turns out to be the worst mistake he’ll ever make. With the help of her father, Lola puts together a prom where Brent is her prom king, whether he likes it or not. Horrifying yet humourous, this cult classic is a warning of when puppy love goes horribly wrong.
The Babadook (2014) - 98%
Is there anything scarier than creepy children? Young widow Amelia and her son Samuel fall into a deep wall of paranoia after a freaky pop-up book titled "Mister Babadook" suddenly manifests in their home, telling the story of a murderous top-hat wearing creature who's out to get them. This psychological thriller will have you on edge from beginning to end as you figure out what's real... and what isn't.
Get Out (2017) - 98%
Five months into their relationship, it's time for Chris to meet his girlfriend Rose's parents upstate. But Chris can't help but feel slightly worried about how that'll react - after all, Rose hasn't told them that he's Black. And after stumbling into their world, Chris starts to realise that things are very, very wrong. Starring Daniel Kaluuya, this film explores racism in what is perhaps the most clever - and unsettling - horror film of all time.
Sissy (2022) - 97%
Some fresh meat on the horror scene, this film follows Cecilia, - otherwise known as Sissy - who is a social media wellness influencer living the dream. That is, until she runs into her ex-bff Emma, and bags herself an invite to her bachelorette party. Suddenly, Sissy finds herself stuck in a remote cabin with her school bully... and a major taste for revenge. Glittery, unpredictable, and incredibly satisfying, a rating of 97% makes Sissy very almost perfect.
Jaws (1975) - 97%
There’s a reason why Stephen Spielberg’s film about a huge, killer shark, is still a cult classic today. When a killer shark shows up in a popular tourist town, police chief Martin Brody teams up to catch the sharp-toothed beast before it takes any more lives. Granted, the special effects aren’t quite as chilling as they were back in the day – but with the lights turned off, the theme tune is enough to get you thinking twice about any night-time dip.
Z (2019) - 97%
Kevin and Beth's eight-year-old son is spending a lot of time playing with his imaginary friend, Z. But what seems like harmless fun soon turns into something destructive and dangerous. Tapping into a very real fear, Z is a film about what happens when your child isn’t turning out quite how you imagined they would – in fact, they might just be totally psychotic.
Halloween (1978) – 96%
Is it even Halloween without Halloween? On the 31st October in 1963, six-year-old Mike Myers brutally murders his older sister. And after being locked away for 15 years, Mike makes a lucky escape and returns to his hometown to hunt down his next victims. Featuring a teenage Jamie Lee Curtis, the first film came out in 1978 – and with the final film, Halloween Ends, released in October this year, it’s just in time for you to watch them all. Movie marathon, anybody?
The Innocents (2021) - 96%
This Norwegian horror film had critics spooked when it was released– and with a host of creepy children, it’s no surprise. During their summer holidays, a group of children begin to reveal their mysterious powers. But what starts out as innocent fun soon takes a dark turn. With a rating of 96%, this film will get those anxiety levels sky high.
Hush (2016) - 93%
A home invasion thriller with a major twist, Hush tells the story of Maddie Young - a deaf-mute author who spends much of her time in her peaceful, secluded woodland home. Until a masked killer turns up on her doorstep, that is. Containing less than 15 minutes of dialogue in total, this horror film is a cliché with a twist that will have every single one of your senses heightened to the max.
