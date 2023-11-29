From Bella Ramsey To Vivian Oparah: BAFTA Reveal 2023 Breakthrough Artists

Forget a big birthday celebration to commemorate ten years of BAFTA Breakthrough. This year, BAFTA has decided to forgo the cake and create a new talent initiative to recognise names in the creative industry.
Today the British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced their 2023 BAFTA Breakthrough cohort of 42 individuals from the UK, the USA and India working in film, games and television. All 42 names on the list (some of whom you'll recognise) have been awarded career guidance and support for an entire year.
And without further ado, here are all the individuals named as the 2023 BAFTA Breakthrough artists.
In the UK, the 2023 BAFTA Breakthrough Artists are:
Adjani Salmon, writer/performer/exec producer – _Dreaming Whilst Blac_k
Bella Ramsey, performer – The Last of Us
Cash Carraway, creator/writer/exec producer – Rain Dogs
Charlotte Regan, writer/director – Scrapper
Cynthia De La Rosa, hair & makeup artist – Everyone Else Burns
Ella Glendining, director – Is There Anybody Out There?
Funmi Olutoye, lead producer – ‘Black History Makers’ (Good Morning Britain)
Joel Beardshaw, lead designer - Desta: The Memories Between
Georgia Oakley, writer/director – Blue Jean
Holly Reddaway, voice and performance director – Baldur’s Gate 3
Kat Morgan, hair & makeup designer – Blue Jean
Kathryn Ferguson, writer/director – Nothing Compares
Kitt (Fiona) Byrne, 2D artist/game designer - Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
Michael Anderson, producer - Desta: The Memories Between
Pete Jackson, writer/creator – Somewhere Boy
Raine Allen-Miller, director – Rye Lane
Rosy McEwen, performer – Blue Jean
Samantha Béart, performer - The Excavation of Hob's Barrow
Talisha ‘Tee Cee’ Johnson, writer/director/presenter – Too Autistic for Black
Vivian Oparah, performer – Rye Lane
In the US, the 2023 BAFTA Breakthrough Artists are:
Amanda Kim, documentary director - Nam June Paik: Moon Is The Oldest TV
Aminah Nieves, performer - 1923
Apoorva Charan, producer - Joyland
Cheyenne Pualani Morrin, senior games writer - S_tar Wars Jedi: Survivor_
Edward Buckles Jr. documentary director - Katrina Babies
Gary Gunn, composer - A Thousand and One
Jingyi Shao, writer & director - Chang Can Dunk
Maria Altamirano, producer - All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Santiago Gonzalez, cinematographer - Shortcomings
Shelly Yo, writer & director - Smoking Tigers
Sing J Lee, writer & director - The Accidental Getaway Driver
Vuk Lungulov-Klotz, writer & director - Mutt
In India, the 2023 BAFTA Breakthrough Artists are:
Abhay Koranne, writer - Rocket Boys
Abhinav Tyagi, editor - An Insignificant Man
Don Chacko Palathara, director/writer - Joyful Mystery
Kislay, director – Soni
Lipika Singh Darai, director/writer - Some Stories Around Witches
Miriam Chandy Menacherry, producer - From the Shadows and The Leopard's Tribe
Pooja Rajkumar Rathod, cinematographer - Secrets of the Elephants
Sanal George, sound editor/mixer/designer - Gangubai Kathiawadi
Satya Rai Nagpaul, cinematographer – Ghoomketu
Shardul Bhardwaj, performer - Eeb Allay Ooo!
Daisy Hall is a News and Entertainment writer on Grazia, specialising in TV and film meaning that you can count on Daisy for the latest (and best) recommendations.