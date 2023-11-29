From Bella Ramsey To Vivian Oparah: BAFTA Reveal 2023 Breakthrough Artists

Forget a big birthday celebration to commemorate ten years of BAFTA Breakthrough. This year, BAFTA has decided to forgo the cake and create a new talent initiative to recognise names in the creative industry.

Today the British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced their 2023 BAFTA Breakthrough cohort of 42 individuals from the UK, the USA and India working in film, games and television. All 42 names on the list (some of whom you'll recognise) have been awarded career guidance and support for an entire year.

And without further ado, here are all the individuals named as the 2023 BAFTA Breakthrough artists.

In the UK, the 2023 BAFTA Breakthrough Artists are:

Adjani Salmon, writer/performer/exec producer – _Dreaming Whilst Blac_k

Bella Ramsey, performer – The Last of Us

Cash Carraway, creator/writer/exec producer – Rain Dogs

Charlotte Regan, writer/director – Scrapper

Cynthia De La Rosa, hair & makeup artist – Everyone Else Burns

Ella Glendining, director – Is There Anybody Out There?

Funmi Olutoye, lead producer – ‘Black History Makers’ (Good Morning Britain)

Joel Beardshaw, lead designer - Desta: The Memories Between

Georgia Oakley, writer/director – Blue Jean

Holly Reddaway, voice and performance director – Baldur’s Gate 3

Kat Morgan, hair & makeup designer – Blue Jean

Kathryn Ferguson, writer/director – Nothing Compares

Kitt (Fiona) Byrne, 2D artist/game designer - Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

Michael Anderson, producer - Desta: The Memories Between

Pete Jackson, writer/creator – Somewhere Boy

Raine Allen-Miller, director – Rye Lane

Rosy McEwen, performer – Blue Jean

Samantha Béart, performer - The Excavation of Hob's Barrow

Talisha ‘Tee Cee’ Johnson, writer/director/presenter – Too Autistic for Black

Vivian Oparah, performer – Rye Lane

In the US, the 2023 BAFTA Breakthrough Artists are:

Amanda Kim, documentary director - Nam June Paik: Moon Is The Oldest TV

Aminah Nieves, performer - 1923

Apoorva Charan, producer - Joyland

Cheyenne Pualani Morrin, senior games writer - S_tar Wars Jedi: Survivor_

Edward Buckles Jr. documentary director - Katrina Babies

Gary Gunn, composer - A Thousand and One

Jingyi Shao, writer & director - Chang Can Dunk

Maria Altamirano, producer - All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Santiago Gonzalez, cinematographer - Shortcomings

Shelly Yo, writer & director - Smoking Tigers

Sing J Lee, writer & director - The Accidental Getaway Driver

Vuk Lungulov-Klotz, writer & director - Mutt

In India, the 2023 BAFTA Breakthrough Artists are:

Abhay Koranne, writer - Rocket Boys

Abhinav Tyagi, editor - An Insignificant Man

Don Chacko Palathara, director/writer - Joyful Mystery

Kislay, director – Soni

Lipika Singh Darai, director/writer - Some Stories Around Witches

Miriam Chandy Menacherry, producer - From the Shadows and The Leopard's Tribe

Pooja Rajkumar Rathod, cinematographer - Secrets of the Elephants

Sanal George, sound editor/mixer/designer - Gangubai Kathiawadi

Satya Rai Nagpaul, cinematographer – Ghoomketu

Shardul Bhardwaj, performer - Eeb Allay Ooo!

