Back To Black: Everything You Need To Know About The Amy Winehouse Biopic

Back To Black, the much-anticipated biopic chronicling the life of the late, great singer Amy Winehouse, is coming to UK and Irish cinemas on 12 April. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson (who directed Nowhere Boy, Fifty Shades of Grey and Netflix's Gypsy), the film - which will feature many of Amy’s songs - has the support of The Amy Winehouse Estate.

The film, starring Industry actor Marisa Abela, charts Amy Winehouse's vibrant years living in London and her intense journey to fame. It also features BAFTA-winning actor Jack O'Connell as Blake Fielder-Civil, Eddie Marsan as Mitch Winehouse, Juliet Cowan as Janis Winehouse and Golden Globe and Oscar-nominated Lesley Manville as Amy’s grandmother, Cynthia.

When is Back To Black released?

Back To Black will be released by StudioCanal in cinemas across the UK and Ireland 12 April 2024.

Who is playing Amy Winehouse?

British actor Marisa Abela (who you may recognise from the BBC drama Industry) will star as the singer. The hair and make up team have done a number on the actor, who will appear in many of Amy Winehouse's signature outfits and hairstyles throughout the film.

Sharing the first look images, Marisa Abela posted a tribute to Amy on her Instagram with the caption: “And for London. This is for London. Cause Camden Town ain’t burnin down”. I love you, Amy. ❤️

According to the film studio, 'Back To Black will focus on Amy’s extraordinary genius, creativity and honesty that infused everything she did. A journey that took her from the craziness and colour of 90’s Camden High Street to global adoration - and back again, Back To Black crashes through the looking glass of celebrity to watch this journey from behind the mirror, to see what Amy saw, to feel what she felt.'

Speaking about her decision to cast Marisa, director Sam Taylor-Johnson said, 'Discovering a talent like Marisa Abela is akin to finding gold dust. The moment she looked into the lens at her first audition I knew she was the perfect actor to play Amy Winehouse. She put in an enormous amount of work, attention to every detail and she trained daily for hours to be able to sing throughout the entire movie. She doesn’t impersonate Amy, she inhabits her.'

Commenting on the film itself, Sam Taylor-Johnson said: 'My connection to Amy began when I left college and was hanging out in the creatively diverse London borough of Camden. I got a job at the legendary KOKO CLUB, and I can still breathe every market stall, vintage shop and street... A few years later Amy wrote her searingly honest songs whilst living in Camden. Like with me, it became part of her DNA. I first saw her perform at a talent show at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in Soho and it was immediately obvious she wasn’t just ’talent’… she was genius.

'As a filmmaker you can’t really ask for more. I feel excited and humbled to have this opportunity to realise Amy’s beautifully unique and tragic story to cinema accompanied by the most important part of her legacy – her music. I am fully aware of the responsibility, with my writing collaborator – Matt Greenhalgh – I will create a movie that we will all love and cherish forever. Just like we do Amy.'

Is that Marisa Abela singing in the trailer?

Yes! Even though many people will have thought the music used in the trailer was Amy herself, it's actually Marisa singing Back To Black, and will sing throughout the film.

As the trailer aired, Marisa's boyfriend Jamie Bogyo, wrote on her post: 'FYI world that is Marisa you hear singing!!!! She’s that good! Could not be prouder.'

After fans responded with amazement, Marisa confirmed: 'Yes! Me singing, thanks to my teacher Anne Marie Speed and @mashupmartin ❤️'

Is there a trailer for Back To Black?

Yes! The official trailer for the biopic has finally arrived. You can watch it here.

Who is Blake Fielder-Civil and who plays him?

Blake Fielder-Civil was Amy Winehouse's husband between 2007 and 2009. He is played by Jack O'Connell in the upcoming biopic.

Rumour has it the pair met in a pub in 2005 and they dated on and off before their marriage in 2007. During this time, they were both in the throws of drug addiction and the relationship was at times violent. The singer previously said that their 'whole marriage was based on doing drugs' and the couple divorced in 2009 but continued an on-off relationship. She died in July 2011 at the age of 27 of alcohol poisoning.

Speaking on what would have been Amy's 40th birthday, her ex-husband gave an interview on Good Morning Britain and said he can no longer bear sole responsibility for her death. He said, 'For me personally, I’ve needed to stop carrying that cross on my own. I’ve carried that burden myself for over 10 years. I feel, to be honest, that I’m the only person within that story that’s ever held any accountability, that’s ever tried to say, ‘Yep, I made some huge mistakes.’”

He added, 'I was a twenty-something-year-old drug addict. So I had absolutely no idea how to make myself clean, let alone somebody else who was a big cog in a machine for a record label, and there were vested interests in Amy carrying on performing.'

Controversy surrounding the Amy Winehouse biopic

Sam Taylor-Johnson's biopic has not been without controversy. For one, some fans have taken issue with Marisa Abela's lack of resemblance to the singer, while others are uncomfortable with the film being made at all given the tragic circumstances in which she died. However, Amy Winehouse's father Mitch said, 'Marisa’s a great choice for the role, even if she doesn’t look exactly like Amy.'