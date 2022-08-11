The Trailer For The Armie Hammer Documentary Has Been Released



The trailer for the documentary about the accusations surrounding Armie Hammer has been released. A three-part series, called House of Hammer, will investigate the claims surrounding the actor, who was accused of sexual abuse last year, when messages which appeared to be from Hammer were leaked on social media. In the trailer, viewers hear from three women: Casey Hammer, Armie’s aunt, and two alleged victims.

Some of the messages which Armie is accused of sending are shown, one where he says he is ‘100% a cannibal’ and a voice message which says: ‘My bet was going to involve showing up at your place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you and being able to do whatever I wanted to every single hole in your body until I was done with you.’ (Hammer has denied all allegations of sexual abuse, stating that all interactions with the women were consensual.)

The documentary also looks at the history of the Hammer family, who made their fortune in oil. Casey alleged in 2015 that her father, Julian, had sexually abused her as a child. The actors’s great-great grandfather, Julius Hammer, was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in 1920. And Julian Hammer, Armie’s grandfather, killed a man inside his Los Angeles home over a gambling debt in 1955, but the charges were dismissed as he claimed self defence.

In a statement Jason Sarlanis, an exec at Discovery, said: ‘The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in the last few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family. With House of Hammer, we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn’t hide forever. This documentary provides an important platform for the incredibly courageous women who came forward to share their stories, and we hope their courage inspires others to continue meaningful conversations around abuse in our society.’