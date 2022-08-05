Time For A Road Trip? This SUV Is Sporty, Stylish, and Smart

by Grazia |

Summer is here, so we decided to hit the road and take the new ŠKODA KAMIQ out for a spin.

Since its launch, the KAMIQ has received rave reviews. This stylish SUV has caused quite a stir in the world of compact SUVs.

And if its looks are anything to go by, the KAMIQ promises to be everything you desire in an SUV plus some. Good eco-credentials, great MPG, and a relaxing driving experience. It is spacious and stylish, clever, and comfortable. There is a lot to like. Here’s why we think the KAMIQ could be your next drive…

Style and substance

There are three stylish ŠKODA KAMIQ models. The SE, the SE L Executive, and the Monte Carlo. Who wouldn’t want a car named after one of the world's most elegant hot spots? The KAMIQ has great cheekbones. With sharp lines and detailing to die for, the designers have maxed their style game.

Smooth ride

The KAMIQ has big car confidence with small car agility. The KAMIQ has a more solid feel and extra ride height without compromising manoeuvrability. It is perfect for city driving or cruising down country lanes. Nimble, smooth, and with a punchy engine it’s great to drive. So, if you are putting the miles in (maybe for work or a break away) you’ll enjoy the journey.

So spacious

Upfront and in the back, you get lots of leg room. The headroom is great too. No matter whether you are off to a festival or planning a road trip, everyone travels in comfort.

And storage? You’ll be wowed. There are over 25 litres of storage dotted around the front interior alone. Cubby holes, a massive glove box (perfect for your tote). You can store way more than just your shades and lippy. There’s a handy spot for your phone. And if that’s still not enough (secret hoarders rejoice) you can opt for the ‘Simply Clever’ pack and have under-seat drawers. There’s even a ticket holder on the windscreen for when you pay and display! The boot is massive too.

Smart tech

Get ready for next-generation tech and connectivity. The ŠKODA KAMIQ features an infotainment system, touch screen display, wireless Smartlink, sat nav, stop-start technology, parking sensors, and full LED front and rear lights. There are height adjustable driver and front passenger seats too. And the range of optional extras is vast, including a virtual cockpit, panoramic glass roof and 18” black Vega alloys. You can create the car you crave.

Supercar, small tag

Looking for good value? Ok so maxing out MPG doesn’t scream sexy. But we think these days getting more miles for your money is quite hot. Competitively priced the ŠKODA KAMIQ is affordable yet feels luxurious, a perfect combination.

Safe

A lot of thought has gone into the KAMIQ. And it scores for safety. Rear parking sensors, lane assist, and cruise control are standard. There’s clever stuff like an ice scraper in the fuel filler cap that doubles up as a tyre tread gauge. Open the bonnet and the screen wash cap has been designed to open as a funnel so topping up is easy. But for us, the number one hack (and we are in love with this) is a secret umbrella stash in the driver’s door.