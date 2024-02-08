Find Your Dream European Holiday From Just £555 This Year

In need of some warmth and sunshine? A plunge in turquoise blue waters? Perhaps a sail along one of Europe’s many gorgeous coastlines? After a (very) long January, it’s no surprise that many of us have holidays on our minds and, thankfully, there’s a way to book your dream break without spending a fortune.
The answer is TUI’s Live Happy Sale. Just like its name suggests, this sale is offering the sun-induced happiness (and summer glow) we all need scheduled into the calendar.
Ranging from four day-long weekend getaways to more extended breaks, you could save up to £250 per booking (and more if you are lucky) if you spend £2,500 in the Live Happy Sale. Whether it’s a beach-based summer holiday to Spain or a glorious few days in Portugal, we’ve handpicked the best (and highest rated) deals ranging from May until October this year – and some don’t even require a deposit at all.
May-June
Description
When it comes to luxury, Hotel Four Seasons is the place to stay. Perched on a secluded beach in
Description
Located 3km from the heart of Sorrento, Hotel La Solara is ideally located to explore the famously
Description
You may have already ticked Mallorca off your bucket-list but Ikos Porto Petro hotel is definitely
Description
If you are after an adult-only hotel stay, the Royal Hideaway Corales Beach hotel is a
July-August
5.
Monte Mulini
Description
There is a reason why so many people are already looking at booking the ultra-modern Monte Mulini
Description
With not one but two Michelin-star restaurants, The Cliff Bay Hotel in Funchal is not one to be
Description
For more of an intimate couple’s retreat, we couldn’t recommend TUI’s Iberostar Grand Salmone
Description
If a budget holiday is on the cards, TUI’s Grandium Hotel Prague is the best (and most affordable)
September-October
Description
Sometimes a vacation with a bit of everything – sightseeing and relaxation – is the way to go.
Description
If you’re after a budget friendly trip to Funchal, TUI has the Quinta Jardins Do Lago ‘Green and
Description
A European summer wouldn’t be the same without a trip to Ibiza, staying at the spectacular Mirador
Description
Last but not least, 5-star Hotel Salzburgerhof is a clear winner. Located near the shores of Lake
Terms & conditions: Offers run from 22nd December 2023 until 29th February 2024
Live Happy Sale:
Save £100 per booking, min spend £1000
Save £250 per booking, min spend £2500
Only one of the two discounts can be applied on an individual booking
Departures 1st May 2024 to 31st October 2024
Discount applied before any extras (insurance, room upgrades or selecting seats)
Minimum two people (including children aged two and over)
Excludes Accommodation Only, Flight Only, Marella, TUI River Cruise and Crystal bookings
Offer only valid for new bookings and can only be applied once on each booking
Discount code cannot be used in conjunction with any other discount code
Code found on ‘My TUI’ portal
Low Deposit:
Departures between 1st May 2024 to 31st October 2024
Excludes Accommodation Only, Flight-Only bookings and Third Party Flights
Deposit amount on short and mid-haul destinations is £60 per person
Deposit amount on long-haul destinations is £125 per person
Existing deposit amount will be due within twelve weeks of booking your holiday
Cancellation of your holiday still requires you to pay the full deposit
Deposits are not available on holidays departing within twelve weeks