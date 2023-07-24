Were You Pregnant Or A New Mum During The Pandemic? Your Story Could Shape The Future

by Sam Dring |

It was a time that none of us will ever forget. The pandemic affected everyone, and everyone has a unique story to tell.

For many of us it was a very strange and worrying time, for others it was completely devastating. It affected our health, our work, our communities, and our freedoms. The world was turned upside down, and for a while it felt like it would never end. Lockdown followed lockdown.

At teatime we tuned in for daily updates, praying for the numbers to fall. ‘Next slide please’ rang in our ears, as did the sound of clapping as we stood on our doorsteps thanking the frontline heroes. We home-schooled our children and gained a new respect for their teachers.

The kitchen table became our office, as we mastered the etiquette of online meetings. On the occasions we did venture out, the bustling work commute was now eerily quiet. Our handbag essentials suddenly included face masks and hand sanitiser. And we all learnt a lot about distance, that 2 metres can feel so far away, and that we are truly social creatures who desperately need human connection.

Everyone had a different experience, and as hard as it was, not all were negative. The pandemic also brought out the best in us. We became kinder, stronger - we protected each other. And your story - your thoughts, feelings, and experiences now have an important part to play in how we learn and grow from what happened.

Every Story Matters provides people from across the UK, just like you, with an opportunity to help the UK Covid-19 Inquiry to understand the pandemic and the impact of Covid. Every Story Matters will collect experiences to feed into independent and impartial investigations being run by the Inquiry.

The pandemic affected every single person in the UK and, in many cases, continues to have a lasting impact on lives. Every one of our experiences is unique and this is an opportunity to share the impact it had on you, your life and your family, with the Inquiry.



Each story shared will be used to shape the Inquiry’s investigations and help lessons to be learned. Stories will be analysed and turned into themed reports that are anonymous and these reports will be submitted into each investigation as evidence.

This element of the Inquiry will ensure that all of us can share our stories. The voices of those who were pregnant, gave birth or had a very young baby or child during the pandemic need to be heard. If that was you, your insight could make a real impact and help shape the future for generations to come. You could make a real difference, by telling your story you could help avoid another new mum feeling so isolated and worried.

Having a baby is a huge deal at the best of times but being a new parent during a time of global uncertainty, stress and sadness is on another level. That said, the pandemic babies did what babies do best - they brought hope and joy. There are many stories out there. Stories like Rhiannon’s below are vital to the Inquiry and deserve to be heard and learned from..

Rhiannon’s Story.

My second child, Effie, was born in September 2021 - she was born by elective C-section. I've got pictures now of me sat moments before going in, wearing my gown in a mask and over the top you can just see my eyes all puffy from crying, it's such an odd picture.

After my first child was born in 2018, all of the grandparents filtered in to meet the new baby. But this time, I was often left alone unless it was one of my husband's allowed visiting hours. I thanked my lucky stars it was my second time around on a labour ward and having a C-section, otherwise I can imagine that would've been really upsetting. I missed seeing my son and was desperate to get home as soon as I could, despite the major surgery.

We were in a weird time, where the pandemic was 'over' and people were returning to offices, but there was still loads of Covid and precautions around.

My daughter's first Christmas was that Christmas where everyone got Covid, and the restrictions around isolating for 10 days were still in force. Days before our big, planned family Christmas, I caught Covid (I was asymptomatic, but someone I was with had tested positive, so we all tested). After the last year's London lockdown, where we at the last minute had to spend Christmas alone, for it to happen again was so devastating. I was absolutely riddled with guilt about contracting Covid and ruining everything for our extended family, and of course worried about my husband and children getting Covid.

I know second maternity leaves can often feel less busy (without a new NCT group like the first time around to rely on, many people back at work) but I really felt a stark difference this time around. All the groups were really restricted numbers wise which meant a certain amount of time alone - and when you did get into one, it was harder to bond wearing a mask and the activity was often restricted. It really made it feel like a lonelier experience than my first maternity leave.

If you were pregnant, gave birth or had a baby or very young child during the pandemic, Every Story Matters really wants to hear your experience. Every story is valuable and could shape the future for generations to come. It’s simple to submit your story, just follow the link below.