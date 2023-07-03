Here Are The Best 21st Birthday Ideas In London

If a birthday night out on the town is not your thing and you would rather unwind for your 21st birthday - look no further than No.15 Bath. Get away from the hustle and bustle of town and enter a peaceful haven. The hotel is a whimsical addition to Bath’s boutique hotel scene and provides ultimate relaxation.

Make sure to go to the spa to completely unwind. Wether it's a solo massage treatment or a paired experience in the copper room featuring a gigantic bathtub - the stress will simply melt away. And always let them know it's your 21st birthday, they'll want to spoil you!