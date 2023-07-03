Here Are The Best 21st Birthday Ideas In London

Celebrating a 21st birthday? It should be one of the most exciting milestones in your life. You're past the legal age and technically a fully fledged adult - although none of us ever feel like that, let's be honest. But planning your ideas for a 21st birthday party can actually get overwhelming, especially with so much choice in London. Sometimes you just need someone to bring the activities to you, with actually good 21st birthday ideas worthy of the major moment.
With that in mind, Grazia staffers have tried and tested the best birthday experiences across the capital and selected our top nights out in London for a 21st birthday. It's a milestone fit for a Queen, so here are the best ideas to celebrate your 21st birthday in style:
The best 21st birthday ideas in London
If you truly want to be entertained on your 21st birthday - look no further than Magic Mike Live!For the near 90 minutes show, Magic Mike Live proves itself not only to be scantily-clad spectacle but a self-aware commentary on female desire. It's the perfect way to ring in your 21st birthday - and if you're lucky, you might even be brought on stage for a cheeky lap dance!
Now, this event is not one to miss! Grab your girls and prepare to be dazzled by some of the UK's most popular drag Queens at Bougie Drag Bottomless Brunch. The Queens deliver sickening looks, fierce lip-syncs, gag-worthy dance routines all for your Saturday afternoon pleasure - because who want to make an entire day of their 21st birthday celebrations? You also get a hearty lunch and a full 1.5 hours of bottomless Prosecco or sparkling cocktails. Sashay away!
If a birthday night out on the town is not your thing and you would rather unwind for your 21st birthday - look no further than No.15 Bath. Get away from the hustle and bustle of town and enter a peaceful haven. The hotel is a whimsical addition to Bath’s boutique hotel scene and provides ultimate relaxation.
Make sure to go to the spa to completely unwind. Wether it's a solo massage treatment or a paired experience in the copper room featuring a gigantic bathtub - the stress will simply melt away. And always let them know it's your 21st birthday, they'll want to spoil you!
A night out at the West End will always leave you feeling special on your birthday. Why not see Wicked? Re-discover a classic tale with a twist. Wicked tells the tale of Elphaba, a misunderstood yet fiery girl with emerald-green skin, who grows up to become the notorious Wicked Witch of the West. As the film adaptation nears starring Grammy-winning singer Ariana Grande, discover the magic of the original musical.
Strong cocktails, power ballad anthems and fancy dress antics make for one heck of a 21st birthday celebration; trust us. Get yourself along to London's Lucky Voicekaraoke bar, where liberating, heart-racing performances are the norm. There's thousands of songs to choose between and you could add a cocktail masterclass to your package for that extra wow-factor.
Are you obsessed with Studio 54? Then this is the ultimate 21st birthday celebration for you. Unleash your inner Cher, Bianca Jagger or Andy Warhol by heading toDisco Brunch, where they're giving you delicious eats, free-flowing booze and epic hits all afternoon. Every week the party is held at a secret London location so keep your eyes peeled...