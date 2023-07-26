Judi Love: ‘Being A Parent Doesn’t Mean Your Life Has To Stop’

Judi Love has her fingers in many pies. When she’s not ruminating on the day’s hot topics with her Loose Women panellists, she’s regaling stand-up fans around the country with her comedic prowess.

And two very special people who accentuate Judi’s grit and determination are her daughter, who has just turned 18, and her thirteen-year-old son.

‘You are trying to be there for them, provide for them and build them a better future, at the same time as just trying to be you. There's nothing that you're doing that is not for them,' she says.

Judi, 43, is a single mum and acknowledges that whilst solo parenting is no mean feat, it’s the same story if there are two of you.

‘I love being a parent, but it can be difficult for all kinds of reasons. I really believe that it takes a village to raise a child. I've got a great network and comedy is my release. Just because you're a parent - or a single parent - it doesn't mean that your life has to stop. You're there to nurture your children and show them that things are possible. I hope that's what I've done.’

Like many other parents in the spotlight, Judi opts to keep her children’s online presence to a minimum. Whilst she gives glimpses of her glittering career to her 326,000 Instagram followers, family life is something she keeps more private.

She explains, ‘I think people just need to be conscious of, “Is it your child choosing to be in the limelight? Or have you put them in there?” Some people say this when you get your child’s ears pierced – “Oh, why do you pierce a baby's ears? It's not their choice.” I used to think, “What are you talking about?” As I've got older and years have gone on, my daughter doesn't really wear earrings. And I thought, “Wow, I didn't ask her!"'

She adds, ‘My children are a big part of my life. You hear their voices in videos, and they're involved in what I do. But because I know what it's like to be in the public eye, I want them to get to the stage where they have a choice.’

I'm proud of my two little beings and how they are developing into the young people that they are.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 alumni Judi began her stand-up career in 2011 and describes it as one of her life’s ‘massive entities’ alongside motherhood. Missing her children on tour appears to be mitigated by the fact she incorporates them into her sets.

Explaining that her son and daughter are aware that they're a creative muse, she says, ‘I talk about them a lot on tour. My son is so funny. He was at my show in Hackney, and I said a little cheeky bit [ about them ] . He said to my daughter, "Did you hear what Mum said?"’ My daughter has often recorded some of my videos and done great things like that. They are involved because they’re the ones that have to sacrifice some time when I’m away.’

Elsewhere, Judi unpicks the highs and lows of modern-day teen parenting, confessing that it has been harder to navigate than the notoriously challenging terrible twos. Despite there being a state of ‘constant anxiety and worry’, Judi says there is also an abundance of ‘fun’ that comes with raising ‘mini adults’ whose personalities are really shining through.

She laughs, ‘And you know what's great about having teenagers? You know all the latest music. I'm always singing J Hus! It’s a lot of fun with them.’

The mum of two is very proud of the ‘little beings’ she has brought up and the traits they have developed over the years, ranging from being emotionally aware, to showing off their ‘South London vibes’.

For her latest project, Judi has teamed up with UK Interactive Entertainment to help empower parents to keep their kids safe online, a decision spurred on by her own experiences. ©UKIE Media

And when it comes to the daunting prospect of them fleeing the nest, Judi explains that the important thing is striving to make special memories in the here and now.

‘I suppose I am getting to a stage where there's more time for me,’ she says. ‘But then you're like, "Oh gosh, when they're a bit older, are we going to do family holidays? Are we going to go to CentreParcs? Are we going to have those conversations on the sofa together?”

‘I definitely try to push myself with some of the stuff my children want to do. The other day we were in Kingston and my children were like, “Mum, let's get Lime bikes.” I panicked – they’re so scary! But they were both like, ‘Mum let's just ride a bike, get some fresh air!’ I was telling myself, “10 years I'll look back and remember the time we all got Lime bikes!"’

‘Being a parent myself, I really understand the importance of keeping your children safe online. I think everybody's had a moment of, "Actually, am I doing this the safest way? What information do I need to know?"’

Eight in 10 parents who have children aged four to 18 would like to know more about parental control and how to implement it, and Judi now says that the campaign has helped her to have broader conversations.

‘One of the things I’ve learned is how we approach talking to our children about interacting with people online. You say generally, "Don't talk to strangers” or “make sure it's only your friends." But if your children have already made friends online, they will go, "Oh that's fine, it's alright for me to speak to this person - they're my friend, I've been talking to them for the last two months." But they're still a stranger. It’s about opening up that conversation and making you talk to your children in a way that you can gauge their understanding and emotional intelligence.'