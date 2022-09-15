Imagine this. It's Thursday morning and you're travelling into work on your daily commute. You unlock your phone and click on the one app that gives you a little comfort and laughter before clocking in...TikTok. But as you tap on the icon it continues to crash over and over.

Well, today we don't have to imagine it at all because TikTok is actually down. Whenever users click on the TikTok icon on their phones it automatically crashes with no way to enter the application.

Twitter is flooded with 'Is TikTok down?' questions and the word 'TikTok' and 'TikTokdown' is trending. Through the panic we have all realised just how much we rely on these 20 second videos to get us through the day. (And it's probably why TikTok celebrated a milestone of one billion active users in September 2021.)

A Twitter user wrote, 'I'm just realising how much my life revolves around TikTok now its down.' While another said, 'Is it just me or does TikTok keep exiting when I try to click on the app.' One user gave thanks to Twitter and highlighted it would never 'let them down' in this time of need. This appears to be the first time TikTok has ever gone down globally so no wonder everyone feels like this leaves such a big void.