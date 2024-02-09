Eight 2024 Sex Trends You’ve Probably Not Tried, But Should Consider Whether you’re looking to spice things up, or just give them a little shake-up, our expert picks out the top sex trends shaking UK bedrooms this year.

According to a national survey commissioned by Him and Hers in 2023 one in five UK adults reported not having had sex in the past four weeks and 30 per cent of us were having less sex as a direct result of the cost-of-living crisis. More recently however The Sun on Sunday discovered through their survey that Brits want to have kinkier sex, including role play, exploring ‘throuples’, sexting, smart sex toys and robots. It’s clear from these findings that we are out of the sex drought and that 2024 is set to be a revolutionary year when it comes to our sex lives.

There is a rise in people investing in sex coaching, suggesting more people are willing to commit to learning about sex in the same way that they would get a coach for fitness, or a life coach for goals. Such is the demand that School for Sex will be open later in the year to allow people to learn from the comfort of their own home, new sex techniques to encourage and promote satisfying and fulfilling sexual encounters. This thirst for knowledge suggests people finally recognise that sex is intrinsically linked to our emotional and physical health, and ultimately our well-being.

Women want connection to their body and to rid themselves of any shame and trauma to connect wholly and fully to their Divine Feminine power, embracing their sexuality and sensuality in a way that’s both nourishing and liberating.

My goal this year is to bridge the ‘orgasm gap’ which has facilitated women putting up with unsatisfactory, lazy sex for years. Patriarchy, and the belief that women are here to serve the sexual needs of men, are still subconsciously prevalent for many. Faking orgasm, ‘quickies’ or avoiding sex becoming the norm leading to low libido and unaddressed sexual dysfunction in women.

The 8 best new sex trends for 2024 are…