These Are The Absolute Best Christmas Markets In London

Whatever your thoughts on London throughout the rest of the year, it's hard to deny that Christmastime in the capital is pretty magical (unless you've left your Christmas shopping to last minute and are forced to hit Oxford Street, of course). And what better way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year than by exploring one of London's best Christmas markets, obligatory mulled wine in hand? Here a handful of our favourites...

Winter Wonderland

What: This annual festive extravaganza needs no introduction, celebrating its 15th year with an incredibly array of attractions, rides and the best mulled wine in London. New features include the Magical Ice Kingdom, with over 500 tonnes of expertly crafted ice and snow, plus even bigger rides. Then there's Cirque Berserk!'s ‘Dynamo’ - a thrilling new 45-minute show promising a fearless, fast-paced smorgasbord of thrills, skills, and adrenaline-fuelled stunts. Our favourite? The 45-metre real ice slide in partnership with Crystal Ski Holidays - truly an experience you won't forget.

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland brings back visitor favourites too including the Giant Wheel, Zippos Christmas Circus, Santaland, Ice Sculpting Workshops, and the UK’s largest open-air ice rink presented by Lidl.

When: 18th November - 2nd January 2022

Where: Hyde Park

Southbank Winter Market

©India Roper-Evans

What: It's a failsafe highlight of every Londoner's festive season. The Southbank Centre's famous Winter Market will once again be setting up shop in a series of traditional wooden chalets, with vendors serving up everything from comforting winter classics like raclette and mulled wine to Asian, Indian and Greek cuisines. This year, two new pop-ups have been added to the line-up: at Bar Under the Bridge, you'll find a cheese-themed menu (think baked camembert and croque monsieurs, while the Circus Bar is a cosy eating and drinking space warmed up by sizzling fire pits. This year, there's even an extra special Panto Pod pop up in the London Eye, and you can get your tickets here.

When: From 3rd November to 8th Jan 2023

Where: Southbank Centre

Christmas in Covent Garden

What: This year sees the return of the legendary Covent Garden Christmas tree, festive markets, and many mulled wine varieties. All this can be found in the open air, pedestrianised Piazza and surrounding streets which are filled to the brim with great brands, heated terraces and the best dining in the West End.

When: Until 3rd January

Where: Covent Garden

Kingston Christmas Market

What: Enjoy a European-style Christmas market in a traditional setting. Wander around under twinkling fairy lights, enjoy a mug of mulled wine and choose from an assortment of delicious food to get you in the Christmas spirit.

When: 10th November - 24th December

Where: Kingston upon Thames

Christmas by the River at London Bridge City

What: Set alongside the River Thames with the iconic city skyline as a backdrop, you will find fairy-lit wooden cabins, market traders showcasing a range of hand-crafted items, as well as festive fayre to sustain you while you shop. An eclectic mix of permanent restaurants, bars, cafes, and shops further enhance the Christmas experience.

When: 15th November - 2nd January