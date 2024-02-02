TUI Holiday Experts Answer Your Questions And Dilemmas

We’re not sure on the maths, but February certainly feels as far away from summer as you can get. Without the fun of Christmas, winter just seems… wintery? Shoving your cold hands in your pockets, it’s hard to imagine a time when spring and summer will come. All to say, it’s time to think about booking a holiday.

That’s the easy bit… but if you’re anything like us, next come the questions. Where? When? Seriously, where? And, will my kid eat anything while we’re away?

So, we thought we’d help out and bring in the experts. We asked you on The Juggle what your biggest questions were around holidays and asked experts from TUI to give us their answers.

If you’re looking for some holiday inspiration, this lot will help you get straight into booking mode…

Ask the TUI experts anything

How can I find good accommodation with separate room for a toddler?

Always look for rooms with partition or family rooms as these are the best rooms for having a young one nearby, without having to pay for additional bedrooms or suites.

What are the best options for single parent family trips with really nice accommodation?

We highly recommend any of the TUI Blue For Families (TBFF) resorts but especially more sociable hotels such as Aura, Aeneas, Tropical as these have great sociable environments and big hotels.

What’s the best European all-inclusive resort?

This really depends on what the requirements are, for example, do you want a short or mid haul haul? TUI Blue Sensatori Biomar, Holiday Village Turkey, TBFF Nausiacca beach are some of our top scorers.

What’s the best all-inclusive in February for a one and three-year-old?

I’d suggest TBFF Orquidea or TBFF Flamingo Beach for some winter sunshine in the Canary Islands

When is the cheapest time to book? In advance or last minute?

In advance is better to take advantage of free child places. Get them before they are gone!

We have multiple, severe allergies - is all inclusive an option, or should self-cater? Can you recommend a good AI?

TBFF, Tui Blue Sensatori & Holiday Villages all cater very well for allergies. Contact us in advance or meet the Food & Beverage team on arrival for a personal meeting to discuss.

Best holiday with a toddler and infant?

TBFF or Holiday Villages will suit as they have a Babyclubs and Creches as well as Parent & Toddler activities.

We want to go away with family friends with different age kids – we want fun for adults too. Any recommendations?

Holiday Villages are a great option – action packed holidays for the kids of all ages, and family activities to join in together like our Aerial Adventure or Archery.

Can you recommend an affordable destination for school holidays?

Focus on the Canaries for lower prices.

What’s the best new all-inclusive for summer 2024?

TUI BLUE Manar is a new TBFF for summer 2024.

Looking for a recommendation for a big family holiday - four families with babies to nine years old, not a villa…

Any of our Tui Blue Sensatori hotels and also Tropical, Aeneas, Orquidia.

Best place for kids with additional needs, e.g. autism?

In Holiday Villages, you can filter the Holiday Village Clubs sessions available and choose whether you want an action-packed session or a more calm and creative session. All our family units focus on providing fantastic childcare no matter what the child needs and requires.

What’s the best hotel for taking away a baby in October?

Depending on other requirements, TBFF or Holiday Village are all available throughout October with BabyClub or creches available as well as Parent & Toddler sessions. Also, our Turkey, South Greece and Cyprus destinations tend to be warmer at this time so more able to enjoy the pools!

Where is best for toddlers that’s a short flight and warm in December?