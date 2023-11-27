Totter and Tumble’s Playmats Have Flawless Reviews – And This Is How To Get A Cyber Monday Discount

Totter + Tumble is known for having some of the most stylish baby mats on the market. Born from a frustration with garish, jigsaw puzzle-style foam mats, founder Susie set about creating a practical flooring that is simple, stylish, supportive and safe. The mats have become a cult staple among parents looking to upgrade their baby's play space.

Totter + Tumble rarely has sales, but this Cyber Monday it is offering its biggest discount of 2023 for email subscribers. All you need to do is sign up to its email subscriber list to receive the newsletter, where you will find up to 15% off the brand's products.

So what makes the Totter + Tumble mats so brilliant? Antibacterial and easy to clean, all the play mats need is a quick wipe down with a gentle solution and cloth, making them perfect for messy toddlers. Designed with subtle patterns to compliment your style, the mats aim to encourage creativity, letting nature and chosen toys add colour stimulus without overwhelming the senses with loud patterns.

And don't just take our word for it. In a review of a mat, one customer wrote 'Just received our mat for my 6-month old for Christmas. It's absolutely fantastic. I did way too much research on the best mat to buy, but if you are thinking of getting one, do not hesitate.'

Read on to see the discounts Totter + Tumble has on offer this Cyber Monday.

