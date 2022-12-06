The Best Places To Take Your Kids To This Christmas

Perhaps it's because the last two years have been overshadowed by covid, but the run up to this Christmas seems to have kicked in earlier than ever.
As most parents know, when it comes to kids the build up to the day itself is part of the magic, so we've rounded up the best things to do with your children this Christmas, from light shows, to Santa's Grotto and family-friendly events...
Best Places To Take Your Kids This Christmas
Your kids will love taking an after-dark walk around Kew's famous 300-acre botanic garden, which has been lit up with twinkling lights and illuminations. The route will take you past light, water and music displays, including a stunning finale in front of Palm House (see main picture). You'll also come across Father Christmas himself half way around, along with a fun fare with a carousel and helter skelter, and a sparkling tunnel of light. Dotted along the paths are food vendors where you can buy prosecco, mulled wine, and hot chocolate, as well as tasty treats like grilled cheese toasties, Indian street kebabs, and burgers. It will take just over an hour to walk around it (it's a little over 2km), so factor that in if you have little ones who don't like to walk far (although there's plenty to keep them entertained on the way round.
If you've ever taken your kids to a show that's too long, or that went way over their heads, or that was only finished through a HUGE amount of snacks and bribery? Let us introduce you to Little Angel Theatre. The theatre in London's Angel, specialises in theatre for kids and just GETS IT. They've got two shows on this Christmas. We were lucky enough to catch a press preview of We're Going On A Bear Hunt - a beautifully imaginative and fun-filled puppet adaptation of Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury's classic. It is fantastic and kept our very wriggly four-year-old completely fascinated. The show is aimed at three to eight year olds. On offer for four to 11-year-olds, there's also The Pixie and The Pudding... It’s Christmas Eve on the farm, and the chickens, pigs and cows are fast asleep. Inside the farmhouse, the fire is roaring and a delicious, steaming pudding is left out on the windowsill. This enchanting musical brings a tale from Scandinavian folklore to life with puppetry, original music and a sprinkling of pixie magic.
Ok, not traditionally Christmassy, sure. But if you've got a dinosaur lover in your life, taking them to Jurassic World: The Exhibition will make each and every one of their Christmas wishes come true. Trust us. We've been and tbh we think our minds were blown as much as our mini dino fan. We don't want to say too much, because we don't want to spoil any surprises. But, if it's ever been your dream to go to Jurassic Park/World and survive, then this is probably as good as it gets. We've been to a LOT of dinosaur stuff - and this really topped it all. If your child is a little young or might get scared, it's worth doing some research or speaking to fellow parents who've been. But it's big thumbs up from us.
Already one of the best kids attractions around, this Christmas, Kidzania will transform with a host of activities including Elf School. Children can become trained to be one of Santa's little helpers, joining a Nutcracker parade, designing toys, singing Christmas songs and more. Only available on certain days, book to avoid disappointment. For children aged four to 14.