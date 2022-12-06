The Best Places To Take Your Kids To This Christmas

If you've ever taken your kids to a show that's too long, or that went way over their heads, or that was only finished through a HUGE amount of snacks and bribery? Let us introduce you to Little Angel Theatre. The theatre in London's Angel, specialises in theatre for kids and just GETS IT. They've got two shows on this Christmas. We were lucky enough to catch a press preview of We're Going On A Bear Hunt - a beautifully imaginative and fun-filled puppet adaptation of Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury's classic. It is fantastic and kept our very wriggly four-year-old completely fascinated. The show is aimed at three to eight year olds. On offer for four to 11-year-olds, there's also The Pixie and The Pudding... It’s Christmas Eve on the farm, and the chickens, pigs and cows are fast asleep. Inside the farmhouse, the fire is roaring and a delicious, steaming pudding is left out on the windowsill. This enchanting musical brings a tale from Scandinavian folklore to life with puppetry, original music and a sprinkling of pixie magic.