Rihanna’s Finally Back With New Music And Her First Major Project Post-Baby

It seems like quite literally forever since Rihanna was a practising pop star. Ever since her make-up brand Fenty took off in a MAJOR way, she's become better known for being a make-up magnate and the announcement of her first pregnancy last year - and her ensuing glamorous AF maternity wardrobe - has made her illustrious music career a thing of recent memory.

So everyone was SHOOK when the surprise announcement of new music for the upcoming Marvel movie Wakanda Forever landed on Twitter, with an understated post which read, 'lift me up 10.28.22'.

Unbelievably, the single will be her first new music release since 2016's (!) Anti, which is still an absolute banger to this day. Considering the musical chrysalis she's been through between each of her albums, we can't wait to hear what 2022 RhiRhi sounds like.

It comes ahead of her confirmed Superbowl halftime show in February 2023.

When did Rihanna have her baby?

Rihanna gave birth to her first child on Friday, 13 May, according to reports from TMZ. Although Rihanna and A$AP are yet to confirm their baby’s exact birthday, if insiders are correct, then that means RiRi’s baby is a Taurus.

Tauruses are known to be intelligent, hardworking, laidback and stubborn and famous faces that fall under the sign include Adele, David Beckham, Cher, and even Queen Elizabeth. So, baby RiRi is in good company.

Is Rihanna’s baby a boy or a girl?

After Rihanna was spotted being overwhelmed at the cuteness of a baby girl’s trench coat in Couture Kids boutique in LA and buying up an orange ballerina dress in Target, everyone was convinced that Rihanna was about to welcome a daughter. But, plot twist, she duped us all –it’s a boy!

Yet, regardless of the sex, it’s clear Rihanna is ecstatic to welcome her first child either way: ‘They’re going to teach me more than I could ever teach them,’ she told Vogue earlier this year. ‘I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become. Because I’m just here to keep them on the rails – a passenger as much as the driver.’

What’s Rihanna’s baby’s name?

Rihanna and A$AP are yet to announce the name they’ve chosen for their bundle of joy. But fans have already started making predictions on Twitter. As Rihanna’s full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, while A$AP’s is Rakim Mayers, loads of people think their baby’s name will begin with an R, too—finally an alliterative family dynasty big enough to rival the Kardashians…

While Rihanna is from Barbados, A$AP also has a Bajan background, and insiders have previously told reporters that the couple are keen to acknowledge their heritage when naming their child.

©Getty

Where are the pictures of Rihanna’s baby?

Rihanna’s pregnancy pictures have to be the most talked about maternity shots since Demi Moore’s naked Vanity Fair cover in 1991. From her black mesh Met Gala look to the endless sea of crop tops and fur coats, she really has given us everything.

But now their baby is here, Rihanna and A$AP are likely to be much more private. Let’s not forget that Rihanna announced the news of her pregnancy on her own terms, with pre-authorised paparazzi shots from her favourite entertainment photographer Miles Diggs (aka Diggzy). So, any pictures you see of Rihanna’s baby online aren’t the real deal just yet - but keep alert for that first Instagram post.

©Getty

Is Rihanna going to have more children?