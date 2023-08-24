Louise Thompson Reveals She ‘Couldn’t Look’ At Fiancé After Birth Trauma

Louise Thompson is no stranger to sharing honest details about her traumatic birth.

In an Instagram caption posted yesterday, the former Made in Chelsea star opened about how nearly dying while giving birth to her son Leo impacted her relationship with her fiancé Ryan Libbey.

Thompson, 33, revealed the experience of the ‘medical events’ as a ‘mutual paralysis’, adding they found it difficult to talk ‘whilst still living in terror.’

Describing herself as someone that could usually ‘talk the hind legs off a donkey’, Thompson continued it was ‘alarming’ when she found herself unable to speak to her fiancé about her birth. ‘Ryan and I didn’t have a proper conversation for months and months after the trauma of having Leo. We didn’t talk at all. Very limited talking for the first 6 months of his life,’ she wrote. ‘We would sit in silence at our kitchen table every single evening. Couldn’t muster a peep. Couldn’t even look at his face.’

She also wrote about the disorientating experience of not recognising Libbey as ‘a person’ in her home, adding they only spoke about what happened over 1 year later. ‘It was impossible to talk about things whilst still living in the terror, it was too raw. Too painful.’

Thompson has been refreshingly open about her battles with PTSD and postnatal anxiety since giving birth to Leo in November 2021. Alongside her mental health struggles, she has also been undergoing surgeries for Asherman’s Syndrome (a rare condition that causes scar tissue to build up in the uterus.) She has previously spoken about her experiences of these ‘ravaged’ her relationship with Libbey, adding ‘if we can survive this, we can survive anything.’

In the post, Thompson offered a glimmer of hope for parents going through similar struggles by revealing that the couple were able to communicate with each other while playing sport. Alongside a video of her and Ryan playing indoor tennis, she wrote ‘we find it easier to talk in passing, or over WhatsApp or when we don’t have to look each other in the eye. Playing tennis in the kitchen.’

It's true that sometimes the most honest conversations come at times when we least expect them. Research published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology found that it can be less stressful to talk to someone when you’re walking side by side, with minimal eye contact, than conversing face to face.

Her honesty comes as a breath of fresh air for women who have experienced the psychological tolls of a traumatic labour. There are limited studies on how postnatal PTSD can affect a couple’s relationship, partly due to the frustrating lack of recognition of the condition in mothers. One 2017 review of seven studies found that childbirth-related PTSD can have a perceived negative impact on the couple relationship. The researchers identified themes such as negative emotions, lack of understanding and support, loss of intimacy, strain on the relationship, and strengthened relationships.

And it’s not just mothers who are affected. Research undertaken by The University of Oxford found evidence that fathers can experience PTSD after witnessing their partner go through a traumatic birth. Thompson touched on Libbey’s experiences in a previous post, writing that he felt emotional over the ‘experience that was robbed of us.’

Fans were quick to share how Thompson’s honesty resonated with their own experiences. One user wrote in the comments ‘This happened in my relationship after hospital trauma. It’s taken time and patience on both sides for us to talk as we used to. Half the battle is knowing you want to communicate, if you’ve got that, the rest will come.’ Others related to the way the couple discuss their trauma, with one user commenting ‘My friend and her husband play tennis together and she says it’s where they have some of their best conversations and get their frustrations out.’