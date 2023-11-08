Lottie Lion Is Dividing Opinion – Should Children Be Allowed To Fly Business Class?

It’s a universal problem with a rather privileged twist. 2019 contestant of BBC reality show The Apprentice, Lottie Lion, has sparked debate as to whether children should be allowed to fly business class - all whilst complaining about a child on her flight.

While the presence of children on public transport can be deemed by some travellers as something of a disruption, it seems to be an even more divisive topic when it comes to parents paying for their kids to travel first class.

This week, Lottie took to Instagram to complain about a child sitting next to her when she flew business to Paris recently. She posted: ‘Not to sound pretentious or anything (but we all know I am) why the f**k are children allowed in business class?

‘There’s a bratty six-year-old NEXT TO ME with the parents in the row in front.’

A follower of Lottie’s responded: ‘What are parents flying business class supposed to do with their kids?’, to which she jokingly responded: ‘I don’t know, put them in the luggage hold or something I guess’.

There are arguments for and against, for sure. One Twitter user posted: ‘Children should be banned from First and Business Class on aircraft. 18+ Only. Ideally Children could travel in the hold.’

This isn’t the first time that children flying business class, or not, has sparked conversation. Earlier this year, a woman posted to Mumsnet thread ‘Am I Being Unreasonable’, reporting that her husband had opted to book himself into business class, leaving her and their toddler son in economy.

So should children be able to fly business? There’s quite a bit to unpack. Some have argued that the increased space granted by premium class may placate a fidgety, restless young child and might make them more likely to be calm, if they’re more comfortable.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that there aren’t any current rules banning children from this exclusive experience. So really, it’s at all individual parents’ discretion - or up to their bank balance.

Or, for those who aren’t flying with children, is it merely a case of respecting the rules of public transport that certainly dictate less exclusive methods of travel, like economy class and local trains and buses? That a child may appear and affect your journey, whether you like it or not?