Joe Wicks To Homeschool Four-Year-Old Daughter India So His Family Can ‘Travel More’

by Charley Ross |

The nation’s PE teacher Joe Wicks will be offering more subjects for his young daughter India, as she leaves reception for the opportunity to ‘travel more’ and spend more time as a family.

Homeschooling has become more of a popular parenting choice over the last few years, potentially since Covid – 40% more children have been learning at home since 2018.

Joe made an announcement of his intentions to educate his daughter at home on his Instagram Stories, saying: 'There's really nothing more to the decision than we just love being together as a family and want to spend more time with the kids while we can.

'She had a great year in reception but we have always loved teaching the kids at home and want the freedom to travel more and explore the world.’

He elaborated that India might return to school in a year, but that no concrete plans had been made.

'She might go to school next year. We have no idea long term but want to do at least a year of home educating.'

Joe Wicks has two other children with his model wife Rosie – their son Marley is three years old and their daughter Lena is 10 months old. So if there were a time to take a child out of school, it would be when there's only one to homeschool, we guess. Maybe he'll start his own school – Joe has recently admitted that him and Rosie would like six children, after all.

The family have demonstrated their love for travel, having just returned from a trip to Australia and Singapore and spending time at their second home in Santa Monica in Los Angeles, California.

Reactions to the news have been rather divided, with some calling the decision 'wrong' and 'selfish'. 'These two are going to be enmeshed parents with screwed up kids,' one commented.

Others have been more supportive, commenting: 'Looking back I wish we had done this too. We believe in the school system but I honestly believe that they can integrate into school at any time'. Another wrote: 'good on him'.

Joe has quite a reputation for specific parenting choices, having spoken previously about being an 'old-school parent', with deliberate limits being placed on digital devices.

'They do watch Disney or Netflix on TV but don't know how to use a phone and don't have an iPad… They read write and speak well because it's all they've ever known,' he explained.