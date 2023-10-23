The New iCandy Peach 7 Coco Pushchair Looks Set To Be A Celeb Fave – Here’s Why You’ll Love It Too

Choosing your pram system is no mean feat; balancing comfort, style and function means that it can be one of the biggest decisions made by new parents who want the best for their babies. There’s a reason why the iCandy Peach 7 has become a firm favourite, becoming the definitive, single-to-double pushchair on the market - as well as forming a quiet cult status amongst mums in the know.

Now, the iCandy Peach 7 is getting a makeover with its new Coco colourway: with a soft, tawny brown chassis, it’s the perfectly chic incarnation of an already beloved style. Suitable from birth, the spacious carrycot provides a soft environment for your little one to get some sleep (and has been approved by The Lullaby Trust for safe overnight sleep). Its premium knitted jersey fabrics provide the perfect setting for a dreamy rest whilst out and about.

The iCandy Peach 7 Coco Bundle

Practicality and functionality are key words, along with style, of course, when choosing your pram system: and the iCandy Peach 7 Coco has this in spades. With its one-handed fold mechanism and shoulder carry-strap, it makes travel slick and smooth - well, as much as it can be with little ones in tow! Available to buy now, the iCandy Peach 7 Coco bundle, £1249, comes with everything you need including car seat adaptors, a raincover, matching parasol and a sumptuous cocoon style footmuff and liner for those colder days.

Paul Walker, iCandy’s Director of Product and Design says, ‘We know our customers are looking for something which offers a sense of timeless sophistication, coupled with a fashion forward twist, and with the Peach 7 in Coco parents are buying into a stroller that not only flawlessly performs but also turns heads wherever they go.’