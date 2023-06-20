I Took My Baby To Six Festivals Last Summer – Here’s My Top Tips

by Jamz Supernova |

My partner and I got together at Bestival in 2014, a super fun festival on the Isle of Wight - two DJs who fell in love in a field, or something to that effect. So fast forward nine years and it makes sense that we have created a rave baby! My partner is from Somerset and has attended every Glastonbury since 1998 and this wasn’t about to change when we had our little one. So last summer, not only did we attend Glastonbury as a family but we got to a total of six festivals with a baby in tow. Now, a disclaimer: I've mostly worked on these trips so there has been a slight advantage. However, we have overcome some hurdles and picked up some hacks and tips along the way.

Manage Expectations

This isn’t going to be the same hedonistic experience you had when you didn’t have the responsibility of a little one. It’s hard to get drunk and stay out till the sun comes up when everything needs logistics, but being present and appreciating the moments you dance together, and when you see their face enjoying the music far exceeds any memory I’ve had shooting the breeze at 6am sitting at the Stone Circle.

Consider your transportation

For those living inner city, small and sleek prams are the one, but for my dog walking friends you’ll know the 4x4 prams with big wheels are best for navigating tricky terrain. Glastonbury can throw mud, gravel and hills at you, so a strong pram will help you get across the site. Also, you’ll have more storage which we’ll get onto later... Might be worth also packing a foldable sling to also switch it up and a blackout pram cover for night time or day naps.

Pack Everything

I’m a big believer in taking the kitchen sink with me - I have been known to trek through the Colombian Jungle with a 23KG suitcase. Wise? No, but did I have everything I needed? Yes! Pre-sterilise bottles, bring more milk than you think you need, all the nappies, an abundance of wipes, snacks, toys, books, suncream. If you’d take it on holiday, I’d probably pack it for Glastonbury or any adjacent festival!

Clothing

Layers and a few changes of clothes! UK summers can be temperamental and at night it’s COLD. You will never regret bringing that extra blanket or layer, we actually bring her winter sleepsuits for the nights during summer festivals. A warm baby is a sleeping baby - keep them snug! I’ll be bringing back our winter pram sleeping bag for this trip also. Of course, be sure to monitor them throughout the evening to make sure they don’t get too hot.

Ear defenders!

The cutest bane of my life! Of course you’ll want to protect your little ones ears, but the battle of trying to keep them on can be ongoing. We found ourselves waiting until she had fallen asleep and gently placing them on her rather than fighting her every waking second to keep them on. This way also helped her sleep for longer once they were on, blocking out any sudden sounds. When they are awake just be mindful of their proximity to the speaker and trust your gut. If it’s loud for you, it’s probably 10 times louder for them. It’s ok to enjoy from the outskirts.

Take shifts

Let your partner go for a wander with their mates whilst you check out the kids' field but be sure to claim your time back and get some exploration and baby free time in too. Maybe one night you stay out a little later and vice versa for your partner. This will help you to not feel that FOMO and you’ll cherish your independence whilst also being excited to get back to your family.

Know when to call it a night!

When your baby has really had enough it’s ok to tap out. The great thing about a festival like Glastonbury and other long-stay festivals is there’s often lots to catch early and possibly new and exciting acts you may have not discovered otherwise. So make the most of the daytime offering and first access to the showers. You’ll be able to catch your favourite DJ spinning at 5am another time.

It takes a village

This might not be an easy option for everyone. But if you can team up with other families or bring your own it’s a massive help. We’ve enlisted grandparents, brothers, sisters, cousins, step-parents, you name it! You want in, it comes at the price of some babysitting. Even if it only allows you and partner to sneak off for a few hours and pretend for just a moment you're the same two free people who fell in love watching your favourite acts all those years ago.

Glastonbury is not for the faint hearted and there are so many festival stepping stones you can take on the way to get you and your baby ready for the marathon. But any festival as a family is truly a joy. And if festivals were your thing before the little one, this doesn’t need to change. It’ll take a few tweaks and adjustments but the experience will be unforgettable for everyone.

Have fun, be safe and enjoy!

Jamz xx