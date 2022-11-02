‘Employees Should Have The Statutory Right To Time Off For Fertility Treatment, Just Like They Do For Antenatal Appointments’

by Nickie Aiken, MP |

Did you know some 3.5 million people in the UK struggle to conceive naturally? Perhaps infertility has affected you, but if not there’s a good chance that a loved one or someone you work with is dealing with it. It affects one in six couples, and it affects everyone regardless of their socio-economic background or ethnicity.

Going through fertility treatment can be a long process. And it is predominantly women who have to go through the often-multiple cycles before conceiving. Some may end up not conceiving at all.

It affects many working-age people, and juggling treatment and a job is tough. Many employees are having to deal with the multiple cycles, the day-to-day practicalities, the side effects and the risk of complications in silence. They feel they cannot tell their employer for fear of being overlooked for promotion, having major projects taken off them, or being made redundant.

Figures from Fertility Matters at Work, a brilliant organisation educating companies on fertility issues, show that more than a third (36%) of people going through treatment have considered quitting their job. Surely, we should be doing everything we can to help keep women in work, especially when many of our industries are crying out for workers?

I’ve even heard of women injecting themselves in the toilets at work, just so their bosses or colleagues don’t find out. It is unacceptable in today’s day and age that the issue is still taboo in the workplace and in society in general. Let’s not forget, infertility is a medical issue after all, it’s defined by the World Health Organisation as a disease of the reproductive system, and it is also the route to parenthood for those in the LGBTQ+ community.

Since I last wrote about this issue for Grazia, we’ve made some really good progress. I’m hoping to secure the second reading of my Parliamentary Bill later this month — it aims to give people the statutory right to take the time off for fertility treatment, just like they would have for antenatal appointments.

I have also been working with a group of impressive charities and organisations to launch my “fertility workplace pledge”. The idea behind it is for employers to sign up to a set of simple pledges focused on: removing the stigma surrounding infertility and creating an open culture in their workplace; having a straightforward and accessible fertility policy; having a dedicated point of contact so those going through treatment can have confidential discussions around time off, work cover and support; and introducing basic training for line managers.

I am delighted with the response my campaign has already secured. Major employers are leading the way and have signed up including Metro Bank, NatWest Group, Co-op, Channel 4, and UK Hospitality. It makes both economic and societal sense to support people as they go through fertility treatment. Companies will improve their workplace culture and the wellbeing of their staff, which in turn will reduce stress and sick days. It will improve retention and reduce turnover. Recruiting new staff can be costly and time consuming, supporting an employee going through fertility treatment on the other hand, will foster a sense of loyalty to the organisation.

It’s 2022, not 1922, and people need the permission to attend fertility appointments no matter where they work, and without fear of being negatively impacted in their career. By supporting them in their careers, we will all prosper.