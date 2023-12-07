‘How Presence Over Presents Shapes My Christmas As A Dad’

The TV Ads, the Advent calendars, the shopping…the Christmas season is fast upon us.

For many families rather than this being a time to eagerly embrace the warmth and joy that Christmas brings, it’s a time of worry. A time to stretch those already stretched budgets even further, and a lot of families are facing the conundrum of how to end a difficult year on a true high.

Looking back at my own Christmases every season felt like a balancing act. I grew up with a single mother, a woman I still regard as my first hero. We didn’t have a lot of money for presents growing up, but what we did have was a lot of creativity when it came to Christmas.

Fast forward 30 years, and in many ways, being truly present and playful has been a huge part of my own fatherhood too, and one of my favourite things to do with my son over Christmas is to do our own little talent show where we’ll play, dance, and in many ways it’s my own little way of bringing some true playfulness to life - and for us to be truly present with each other.

My mission since becoming a father has been to show that dads can be fun and also responsible parents of the modern age. It’s that mission that led to the creation of Dadda Panda - the worlds first stay at home dad in children’s media. There’s a lot of science behind dad’s playfulness and the benefit for kids, termed under the umbrella of The Father Effect. But it’s a principle that, more than ever this Christmas, I believe dads and families as a whole should be even more focused on, not less.

I asked dads right across the Daddilife community for their own stories of bringing the dad fun to Christmas. Here's some of my favourites I’ve heard that I hope can inspire more families:

Christmas Scavenger Hunt Adventure

Dads have organised a Christmas-themed scavenger hunt that takes the family on a festive adventure around the house or even in the neighbourhood.

How to play: Create clues related to Christmas traditions, family memories, or holiday-themed riddles. Each clue can lead to a small treat or a part of a Christmas story. This is an activity that not only adds an element of excitement and teamwork but also allows families to showcase their creativity in crafting the clues. The culmination of the hunt is often a special family surprise or a shared activity, like opening a Christmas Eve box.

DIY Family Christmas Tree Farm

Transform the family space into a DIY Christmas tree farm. This will need some tabletop Christmas trees and a set up in a designated area with all the necessary decorating materials.

How to play: Allow each family member, including Dad, to choose a tree and decorate it with their favorite ornaments and lights. This hands-on activity not only engages everyone in creating a festive atmosphere but also provides an opportunity for Dad to share stories behind certain ornaments or family traditions associated with decorating the Christmas tree.

Family Christmas Carol Karaoke Night

Say it quietly, but a lot of dads actually love a Christmas carol karaoke night for the family!

How to play: Set up a cozy space with holiday decorations, gather a list of favourite Christmas songs, and encourage each family member to choose their favourite tunes to perform. Dad can kick off the festivities with his rendition of a classic carol. To make it more interactive, create scorecards or small prizes for the best performance, most creative rendition, or funniest interpretation. This activity not only brings joy and laughter but also showcases some family leadership in orchestrating a memorable and entertaining family event.