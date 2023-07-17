We’ve Found The Best Teacher Gifts That Are Gold-Star Worthy

We all know teachers are worth their weight in gold. Now, close your eyes for a second, and picture a group of young children bombarding them with questions… at the same time. Day in. Day out - for months. Okay, well now you see why teachers deserve the world, and the end of term is the best time to show your appreciation with the very best teacher gifts.

As true pillars of our community, teaching tomorrow's leaders everything from phonics to timetables, finding the perfect gift for your child's teacher can be tricky. Some teachers may love a beauty product gift, whilst others might be happier with some chocolate and prosecco, or even a cheesy but sentimental 'Best Teacher' mug to remind themselves why they get out of bed every morning.

We believe that teachers deserve celebrating, so we have devised a guide to the most thoughtful gifts available to buy online. From water bottles to keep them hydrated as they teach PE class to some gorgeous bath sets so they can unwind after a long school year, keep scrolling for the best gifts for teachers below.

SHOP: Best Teacher Gifts 2023

1. Thank You Teacher Biscuit Tin
After a long year of teaching, summer is a time for teachers to kick up their feet and relax.

2. The Bellini Box
The faultless combination of crisp fizz and fresh peach juice is a celebration in a single glass

3. Tuberose & Cashmere Bath & Body Gift Set
Nothing will help your favourite teacher unwind like this gift set from the White Company.

4. Colourblock & Joy Academic Diary & Notebook Set
Make sure your favourite teacher has the most stylish stationery set in the next school year

5. Every School Needs A… Personalised Mug
Teachers love hot drinks. This super sweet personalised mug is sure to get you top of the class.

6. Emma Bridgewater - Woodland Animals
Nothing screams wholesome like Emma Bridgewater. We love this Emma Bridgewater and Chilly's collab

7. Personalized Male Teacher Rubber Stamp
Marking must be one of the most tedious jobs on the planet. Help make marking easier with these

9. Personalised Handwritten Teachers Pot Letterfest
This handwritten plant pot is absolutely adorable. We love it for early years teachers especially,

10. Purple Miniature Phalaenopsis Cascade Orchid in Ceramic
Still on the plant vibe. This vibrant purple orchard will brighten up the classroom or home of

11. Diptyque Feu de Bois Scented Candle, 190g
This gorgeous Diptyque candle will win you some serious 'teachers pet' points. This mature scent

13. Selfridges Selection - Afternoon Tea gift box - 6 items included
Raise the bar with this Selfridges afternoon tea gift box set that looks good and tastes great.