Amazon Prime Day: Baby Swings To Soothe And Delight Your Little One

If there’s an opportunity to find a product that’ll both keep your baby happy and help them drift off to sleep, we’re absolutely here for it. That’s why a baby swing is a must-have in our books for delivering two-in-one benefits for baby and parents, too. You can skip to the loo, answer the door, or simply rest your arms when they nod off at naptime.

As a natural sleep aid, babies love the rhythmic rocking motion in our arms, and according to the National Sleep Foundation, this soothing sensation can actually improve their sleep quality – ideal for keeping our bleary eyes at bay.

To save you precious time, we've searched high and low to find the best baby swings available at a discounted price on Amazon Prime Day. Keep reading for bargains...

What age is best for a baby swing?

Most baby swings are suitable from birth, but you should always check the guidelines specified by the manufacturer of your chosen baby swing. That being said, most are able to be used until your baby weighs roughly 9kg.

To make sure the baby swing keeps your little one safe and comfy, some offer newborn inserts or head cushioning so your baby can be supported, even at their littlest.

Regardless of age, you should never leave a child unattended in a baby swing or bouncer or place it on a raised surface.

What to look for in a baby swing

Harness: Your baby must always be strapped into the chair with a harness for their safety, and you should be able to fasten and unfasten it easily while they're wriggling about.

Size: This is definitely worth considering if you are low on space or are looking for one to travel with. Baby swings can really vary in size and the bigger it is, the harder it'll be to cart around your home. Alternatively, you could look to get a bouncer or rocker if you need something smaller or easier to store.

Cleaning: Make sure to choose a baby swing that can be easily wiped clean or has removable materials that can be removed and popped in the washing machine. Babies are mucky pups and you don't want your swing to be short-lived from one little accident.

Longevity: A baby swing may only be used for a couple of months before your baby outgrows it, so it's worth keeping this in mind when you splash the cash. Consider how much use it's going to get and if it can be used again in the future.

Added features: A basic baby swing that only rocks will do just the trick to keep your baby happy, with manual and high-tech electric swings available. However, you can get some that come with two-in-one functionality to work as bouncers and carrycots, come with music and sounds, vibrations, different swing speeds, adjustable recline, and even some baby swings with app controls.

The choice of features is completely up to you but it's worth keeping in mind that those with the most features will often carry a higher price tag and may not all be necessary for you and your home.

Gallery Best Baby Swings 1 of 10 Maxi-Cosi is renowned for its stylish yet functional bedside cribs, and its baby swing is equally as beautiful and smart. Thanks to the automatic motion detector, it will instinctively know when and how to rock your baby and with 360-degree rotation, you'll be able to keep an eye on baby wherever you go. It has soothing melodies and nature sounds, different swing directions and swing speeds to name just a few features, and a compact, space-saving frame that weighs a super-light 4kg. This is top of our list, and it's clear to see why. 2 of 10 This smart baby swing from Munchkin is Bluetooth enabled so you can play your child's favourite music from your phone and has a touchscreen display that is intuitive and easy to use. Swaying side-to-side in five distinct speeds, emulating how you would rock your baby, it comes with a remote control to operate swing speed, sounds and a timer. Weighing just 4.1kg, it conveniently disassembles into two parts, so you can store it away easily or take it on your travels. 3 of 10 Designed to adapt to the ever-changing lifestyle of new parents, the Anyway Sway from Ingenuity is a foldable, portable choice that boasts a load of baby-soothing features. It swings in three directions, that's one more than most on this list, with two-mode settings and a toy-bar to keep baby happy and entertained. It plays melodies, white noise, and nature sounds at a range of volumes, while the motor is super quiet to keep your little one from being disturbed in the height of their relaxed bliss. 4 of 10 Although the Babymoov Swoon baby swing only has two simple motions — side to side and back and forth — many satisfied customers have raved about how cosy and comfortable their babies are in it. There are several different positions and it also comes up quite high so baby can be right near you at sofa level and away from draughts or excitable siblings or pets. 5 of 10 From one of the most sought-after baby brands comes the Joie Serina 2-in-1 Baby Swing & Rocker; a swaying baby swing that also doubles up as a bouncer and can lift off its base to become a portable rocker so you can conveniently take the baby with you if you need to move around the house. There are six swing speeds, 10 nature sounds and lullabies, and even a soft night light with adjustable brightness. 6 of 10 One of the features that make the 4moms mamaRoo 4 stand out from others, is its ability to mimic the rocking and bouncing motion that the baby experiences in its parents' arms. All its wonderful perks, like soothing sounds and various motions, can be controlled via an app from your phone so you might not even need to put that cup of tea down after all. 7 of 10 Decorated with a fun terrazzo pattern, this swing and seat from Fisher-Price is another fab travel option with an easy-fold frame and handle for storage or carrying about. With a simple-to-use control panel, you can switch up the six swing speeds, 10 soothing songs and nature sounds, and vibrations. With two cute animal pals overhead, your little one will enjoy interacting with them in the comfort of their cosy seat. 8 of 10 This super-economical electronic baby swing from Cuggl has everything you need to keep mother and baby happy. In addition to five front-to-back swinging levels, it has 12 different calming melodies, two soft hanging toys, a five-point safety harness, and two recline positions. The neutral grey design matches any home décor and the cover is removable and washable too. 9 of 10 Our second pick from Joie is the Baby Sansa 2 in 1 Fern Swing and Rocker. The lightweight seat lifts off to double up as a portable rocking seat, whilst the swing itself has a range of motions from front to back and side to side. Play your baby classical lullabies, nature sounds, or vibrations, and with a cute little toy-bar, they're sure to stay calmed and distracted while you grab some time to yourself. 10 of 10 Last but not least is the Ingenuity Comfort 2 Go Portable Swing. Another economical choice, we love the cute 'Flora the Unicorn' design on the seat fabric with matching toys to keep your little one mesmerised. It has variable swing speeds, timer settings, and soothing melodies, and can be folded neatly to take with you when visiting family and friends. No doubt it'll keep both baby and parent happy.

