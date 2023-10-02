  1. Home|
The Best Baby Halloween Costumes For This Spooky Season

Too cute to spook.

by Hannah James |
Updated
The Best Baby Halloween Costumes: Amscan Halloween Pumpkin Cutie Pie Costume
Amscan Halloween Pumpkin Cutie Pie Costume
The Best Baby Halloween Costumes: GHOST COSTUME
Ghost Costume
The Best Baby Halloween Costumes: Dress Up America Baby Strawberry Costume
Dress Up America Baby Strawberry Costume
The Best Baby Halloween Costumes: Star Wars Baby Boys Sleepsuit and Hat Set
Star Wars Baby Boys Sleepsuit and Hat Set
The Best Baby Halloween Costumes: Halloween Bat All-in-One and Hat Set
Halloween Bat All-in-One and Hat Set
The Best Baby Halloween Costumes: First Halloween baby grow
First Halloween baby grow
The Best Baby Halloween Costumes: Pure Cotton Skeleton Sleepsuit
Pure Cotton Skeleton Sleepsuit 
The Best Baby Halloween Costumes: Velour sleepsuit with full feet
H&amp;M - Velour sleepsuit with full feet
The Best Baby Halloween Costumes: GLOW IN THE DARK MINNIE MOUSE HALLOWEEN DISNEY T-SHIRT
Glow In The Dark Minnie Mouse Halloween T-Shirt
The Best Baby Halloween Costumes: Halloween Sweatshirt & Leggings Outfit
Halloween Sweatshirt &amp; Leggings Outfit

October is here, which means spooky season is finally upon us. As a parent, dressing your baby in the most adorable costume is a rite of passage, but your time of putting them in an outrageously puffy pumpkin costume is limited. Before you know it, they will have strong opinions about what they want to wear, so we recommend embracing the baby stage while you can, and dress your little one in one of the best baby Halloween costumes.

Picture your little pumpkin as a teenie witch, brewing cuteness instead of potions, or perhaps a pint-sized pirate ready to embark on their first trick-or-treat adventure. Whether you are going for spooky or sweet this Halloween season, we have got you covered. We have found everything from food to movie-inspired Halloween costumes and even tossed in some casual outfits perfect for those pumpkin-picking days out. The best baby Halloween costumes are essential for elevating your autumnal social media snaps and will become the photographs you cling to for years to come.

Whether you plan to stay home and hand out sweets to all the local children in their Halloween costumes or have big Halloween party plans, getting dressed up is always fun. Baby Halloween costumes are a delightful blend of charm and creativity, turning your bundle of joy into the star of the Halloween show. If your child is a little older, be sure to check out the best kids halloween costumes.

Much like a limited-edition fashion collection, these tiny treasures of cuteness tend to vanish quicker than you can say "trick-or-treat." Shop the best baby Halloween costumes below.

SHOP: Baby Halloween Costumes

1. Amscan Halloween Pumpkin Cutie Pie Costume

The Best Baby Halloween Costumes: Amscan Halloween Pumpkin Cutie Pie CostumeCredit: John Lewis
Price: £19.99

www.johnlewis.com

Description

Firstly, we have to include a pumpkin costume. Of course, there is nothing more iconic than a

2. Ghost Costume

The Best Baby Halloween Costumes: GHOST COSTUMECredit: Zara
Price: £16.99

www.zara.com

Description

Zara's ghost costume is a spooky and stylish choice for Halloween with its hauntingly cool design.

3. Dress Up America Baby Strawberry Costume

The Best Baby Halloween Costumes: Dress Up America Baby Strawberry Costume Credit: Amazon
Price: £24.87

Description

This strawberry costume is the sweetest. It may not be spooky, but it is adorable.

4. Star Wars Baby Boys Sleepsuit and Hat Set

The Best Baby Halloween Costumes: Star Wars Baby Boys Sleepsuit and Hat Set Credit: Amazon
Price: £13.55

Description

With iconic Star Wars prints, your baby will be ready to join the rebellion or embrace the dark

5. Halloween Bat All-in-One and Hat Set

The Best Baby Halloween Costumes: Halloween Bat All-in-One and Hat SetCredit: Boots
Price: £14

www.boots.com

Description

This Boots Bat costume is designed to turn your little one into the cutest little nocturnal

6. First Halloween baby grow

The Best Baby Halloween Costumes: First Halloween baby growCredit: Etsy
Price: £14

www.etsy.com

Description

This babygrow can be worn on the day and kept for years to come. We love that this can be

7. Pure Cotton Skeleton Sleepsuit 

The Best Baby Halloween Costumes: Pure Cotton Skeleton Sleepsuit Credit: M&S
Price: £8

www.marksandspencer.com

Description

Just because it's Halloween doesn't mean you will want to sacrifice your child's comfort. This

8. H&amp;M - Velour sleepsuit with full feet

The Best Baby Halloween Costumes: Velour sleepsuit with full feetCredit: H&M
Price: £12.99

www2.hm.com

Description

This snuggly velour sleepsuit with full feet is perfect for a cosy autumnal night. Is this not the

9. Glow In The Dark Minnie Mouse Halloween T-Shirt

The Best Baby Halloween Costumes: GLOW IN THE DARK MINNIE MOUSE HALLOWEEN DISNEY T-SHIRT Credit: Zara
Price: £11.99

www.zara.com

Description

This Minnie Mouse t-shirt is sure to light up the night. It is giving spooky chic, and we love it.

10. Halloween Sweatshirt &amp; Leggings Outfit

The Best Baby Halloween Costumes: Halloween Sweatshirt & Leggings OutfitCredit: Mori
Price: £42.50

babymori.com

Description

We love this organic two-piece outfit, perfect for pumpkin picking and days out in October.

Hannah Carroll is a Parenting, Lifestyle and Home Product writer for Grazia, specialising in product testing and reviews. With three children, Hannah loves testing the latest industry products on her own family.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us