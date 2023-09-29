This £7.99 All-Natural Balm For Baby Eczema Has Been Named A Wonder Product By Parents In The Know

Partnership Promotion:

Everyone knows that using the right skincare products for your face and body is crucial and this is especially true for babies and young children. Baby-soft skin seems like it should be a given for young children, however this is often not the case. One in five children suffer from baby eczema which can be made worse by using the wrong products.

All parents want the best for their little ones, but using the wrong products on your child’s skin can not only make your child uncomfortable but can make it worse. Whilst some products may smell or look great, a lot of baby skincare products actually contain perfumes and additives that will aggravate your littles one’s sensitive skin. Even essential oils can cause sensitivity in the most reactive of skin.

So, what’s a parent to do? The good news is Balmonds has created a game-changing product: Balmonds Skin Salvation. It has been carefully formulated to ensure that it is both effective and gentle. The dermatologist and paediatrician-approved skincare brand is perfect for little ones who have sensitive or eczema-prone skin because it uses all-natural products.

Balmonds Skin Salvation is a soothing balm that has been causing quite the buzz among parents in the know. This sensational soothing balm is not your average moisturiser; it's a natural, fragrance-free remedy that brings much-needed relief to those tender, irritated baby cheeks and delicate skin. Packed with nourishing ingredients like beeswax, olive oil, and hempseed oil, it's a lifeline for eczema-prone babies. And we cannot get enough of it.

The buttery salve can be used for a multitude of issues, softening and nourishing skin just when it needs it most and the greatest thing is that can be used as a daily emollient that will have your little one’s precious skin looking and feeling great.

Skin Salvation can be used for dry eyes, dribble rash, nappy rash, sore noses, dry hands, cracked heels, eczema patches, dermatitis, or anywhere that needs some extra intensive care. The 30ml tub is perfect for popping in your handbag if you are suffering with chapped lips and the 250 ML balm is a must-have for any nursery.

So, if you have been searching high and low for a product that will help ease your child’s skin troubles look no further.

