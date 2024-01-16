  1. Home|
‘My Hero Product’: These Baby Face Barrier Balms Are A Must-Have For Winter

The perfect multi-purpose baby product.

by Jade Moscrop |
While the current cold snap across the UK makes us want to hide under our duvets until the first bank holiday of the year, if you're a parent, you'll know that getting outside for a walk will do both you and your little one some good. But with a baby's skin being extra delicate, losing moisture much more quickly than adults, making them prone to dryness and irritation, how can you ensure their skin is protected when you're out and about?

Along with a baby and toddler snowsuit or a babywearing coat to keep them cosy, a good balm can shield your child's skin from the elements, forming a protective barrier, as well as soothe sore skin from dribbling or teething. Reality TV star and mum-of-two, Ferne McCann, recently dubbed the 'Face The Day Stick' from Mum & You her 'hero product' on her Instagram, with many parents in the comments echoing her sentiments as a 'must-have' for autumn and winter.

Made with sunflower and coconut oils, beeswax and shea butter, the baby face balm stick is so easy to throw into your changing bag and apply to even the wriggliest of babies.

The Mum & You face cream stick is currently sold out, but you can sign up to be notified when it's back in stock. In the meantime, there are plenty of other baby face balms on the market which are designed to protect and nourish baby's skin, even one from our all-time favourite skincare brand, Weleda.

SHOP: Multi-Tasking Baby Face Balms To Beat The Cold

1.

Mum & You Face The Day Stick

Currently out of stock.

Mum & You Face The Day StickMum & You
Price: £10.99

mumandyou.com

Description

Help protect your baby's face from wind, dribble and drizzle with this balm. Sunflower and coconut

Mum & You Face The Day Stick
Price: £10.99

mumandyou.com

2.

Kokoso Baby Soft Balm Stick

Kokoso Baby Soft Balm StickAmazon
Price: £9.99

Description

Kokoso's skincare products come highly rated by our friends over at Mother&Baby, and this cream

Kokoso Baby Soft Balm Stick
Price: £9.99

3.

Weleda Calendula Weather Protection Cream

Weleda Calendula Weather Protection CreamAmazon

Rrp: £9.75

Price: £6.63

Description

Suitable from birth onwards (and a great barrier cream for adults, too), Weleda Weather Protection

Weleda Calendula Weather Protection Cream

Rrp: £9.75

Price: £6.63

4.

Neal's Yard Organic Baby Balm

Neal's Yard Organic Baby BalmNeal's Yard
Price: £12

www.nealsyardremedies.com

Description

This allergy-certified balm helps to soften baby's face, body and bottom with a soothing,

Neal's Yard Organic Baby Balm
Price: £12

www.nealsyardremedies.com

5.

My Little Coco My Little Everything Balm

My Little Coco My Little Everything BalmBoots
Price: £6.25

www.boots.com

Description

Founded by Rochelle Humes, My Little Coco's products are lovingly made to be the simplest and

My Little Coco My Little Everything Balm
Price: £6.25

www.boots.com

Featured Image Credit: Instagram/Ferne McCann

Jade Moscrop is the Commercial Content Editor for Grazia, specialising in lifestyle topics. When she's not writing about beauty products, gym leggings and chic homeware items, she can usually be found on a hot girl walk, buying houseplants or listening to female-fronted rock bands.

