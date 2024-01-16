‘My Hero Product’: These Baby Face Barrier Balms Are A Must-Have For Winter

While the current cold snap across the UK makes us want to hide under our duvets until the first bank holiday of the year, if you're a parent, you'll know that getting outside for a walk will do both you and your little one some good. But with a baby's skin being extra delicate, losing moisture much more quickly than adults, making them prone to dryness and irritation, how can you ensure their skin is protected when you're out and about?

Along with a baby and toddler snowsuit or a babywearing coat to keep them cosy, a good balm can shield your child's skin from the elements, forming a protective barrier, as well as soothe sore skin from dribbling or teething. Reality TV star and mum-of-two, Ferne McCann, recently dubbed the 'Face The Day Stick' from Mum & You her 'hero product' on her Instagram, with many parents in the comments echoing her sentiments as a 'must-have' for autumn and winter.

Made with sunflower and coconut oils, beeswax and shea butter, the baby face balm stick is so easy to throw into your changing bag and apply to even the wriggliest of babies.

The Mum & You face cream stick is currently sold out, but you can sign up to be notified when it's back in stock. In the meantime, there are plenty of other baby face balms on the market which are designed to protect and nourish baby's skin, even one from our all-time favourite skincare brand, Weleda.

SHOP: Multi-Tasking Baby Face Balms To Beat The Cold

Featured Image Credit: Instagram/Ferne McCann