Annabel Karmel: How To Have Fuss Free Kids’ Meals On Holiday

Travelling with little ones in tow can be a huge source of worry for parents who might panic it will be a daily battle to get their kids fed, with new foods, routines and surroundings throwing things into disarray. Enter: Annabel Karmel MBE, one of the country’s most trusted names when it comes to advice on how we should be feeding our children. Author of books such as Annabel Karmel’s New Complete Baby & Toddler Meal Planner, Annabel has become many parents’ go-to for meal ideas and nutritious snack inspo. As part of her partnership with Sani Resortin Greece, Annabel has devised a special menu so children can enjoy fun, nutritious and tasty food while they’re away.

Here, Annabel explains to Grazia why going abroad doesn’t have to be a source of worry for parents who might be concerned about dealing with fussy eaters or changes in routine - and why it doesn’t have to mean chips with every meal.

Do holidays need to mean that your child’s eating habits will be disrupted?

Annabel Karmel: Holidays provide a natural break to the daily food routine. Whether you have a picky eater or food explorer, a new backdrop brings an abundance of opportunities for children to explore something new. In a new environment, children are often more inquisitive than we give them credit for. You might be surprised what they try.

What would you say to any parents who are worried they’ll struggle with mealtimes on holiday?

AK: Most importantly, don’t put too much pressure on yourself to ensure they are clearing their plates. If they are having a day of food refusals, let them have a little of what they like and start afresh the next day!

What are your tips for snacks when you’re on holiday and maybe don’t have some of your usual go-to's available?

AK: It’s worth packing a few small Tupperware pots for snacks on the go – fresh fruits, savouries, veggie sticks. I also think that if they are enjoying nutritious, wholesome meals, treats like afternoon ice creams are obligatory!

What are the positives about your child eating in other countries?

AK: Let’s start with the obvious - you get a break from the cooking! As parents, we invest so much energy into making wholesome meals that result in clean plates all-round. But there are no strings attached on holiday – especially with a resort like Sani where children can Dine Around and try an array of new foods. Sampling different cuisines and fresh local ingredients is one of the best things about holidaying abroad, and little explorers will love hitting the flavour trail.

What tips would you give for parents worried about their child getting enough to eat on a plane?

AK: Airports are like big adventure playgrounds for kids (and adults if you’re like me and love to shop!) But tiny travellers need to refuel on the right foods before take-off. Too many sweet treats and empty calorie foods could lead to an overhyped, over excited plane passenger. Pack a fun, colourful picnic before leaving home with things like dried snacks, mini sandwiches, chopped up fruit, little cubes of cheese, veggie batons. These are all fine to take through UK airport security and onto the plane.

What kinds of meals do you think work really well in hot countries?

AK: A beautiful sunshine-filled day wouldn’t be complete without a fabulous al fresco feast. Fresh, light, colourful and fun-filled recipes are a winner in hot countries. Children will feast their eyes (as well as their tummies) on colourful quesadillas, giant couscous salads, mini lamb koftas with minty yoghurt dip, yummy mini Med dishes and refreshing fresh fruit ice lollies! Any dishes that bring families together over the table whilst on holiday are a winner in my eyes.