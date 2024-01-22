First ‘Girl Dinner’ And ‘Girl Math’ – Are ‘Girl Hobbies’ A Step Too Far?

First TikTok gave us ‘girl math’: a joke about women justifying extravagant spending with reference to ‘cost per wear’. Then it gave us ‘girl dinner’: the idea that when catering for themselves, women pick on plates of snacks rather making a proper meal. Now we have ‘girl hobbies’ – and with it, some ‘girls’ are hitting their limit on patronising ‘girl trends’.

What’s it all about? A viral video argues that if you feel self-conscious about your lack of hobbies, you’re probably not counting the things that apparently, we all love. These are: ‘grabbing a lil treat like coffee or a pastry’; spending time on skincare, makeup or hair; reorganising your home; going for a ‘hot girl walk’; ‘social media investigative work’; and shopping.

Now, I’m not denying that some of these activities are enjoyable to me, a woman (not a girl, because I’m over 18). Social media investigative work, in fact, is one of my special areas of expertise – but I don’t class anything I do on my phone while wearing pyjamas as a hobby. I also know many men who like coffee, pastries and walking, and several who are much more enthusiastic about tidiness and reorganising the home than I am.

Doesn’t it feel regressive, in a time when abortion rights are being eroded and women are forced down the career ladder by a lack of childcare provision, to be infantilising each other in this way? Each of the TikTok trends seems to play into the most old-fashioned stereotypes of femininity – that we can’t count; that it isn’t ladylike to have an appetite; that our main interests are self-care and domestic chores – and to top it all off, they refer to us childishly as girls. This isn’t aspirational modern content: it’s a step back in time.

It’s no wonder there’s been a backlash, with one TikTok response describing it as a ‘brain-rot trend’ and ‘consumerist bullshit.’ Meanwhile, as journalist Lorraine Candy pointed out in a recent Grazia piece, sometimes even self-care suggestions can feel performative, and as though they’re done for someone else’s benefit.