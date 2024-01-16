What The Traitors Tells Us About Gender Dynamics

Same castle, same eerie cover soundtrack, same fingerless gloves… and another parallel between season one and two of The Traitors? The early banishment of a female Traitor, thanks to the betrayal of her own.

Sure, banishing a Traitor is the point of the game, so on the one hand it’s something to be applauded as it brings the Faithfuls closer to taking home the prize money. But the similarities between how Ash from season two and Alyssa from season one met their untimely demise are…. let’s say suspicious in what they, potentially, unearth.

When Ash’s name began circulating amongst the Faithfuls as a potential suspect, fellow Traitors Paul and Harry exploited this as a quick win. Using Ash as a decoy to deflect their own guilt, they sealed their mutual vote for her with a swift conspiratorial glance across the round table.

Saved by Brian’s nervous outburst which swayed a majority into mistaking this insecurity for guilt, Ash survived that round table - only next time, in episode four, for Harry and Paul to fan the flames around Ash as a rumoured Traitor. Fellow Traitor Miles got in on the act too, despite Ash confronting the whole Traitor team who agreed to support each other - yet 14 players wrote her name on their chalkboards.

Likewise, Alyssa was ousted in episode six of season one, after fellow Traitor Wilfred also saw fit to capitalise on other contestants’ suspicions of her to protect his position. Traitor teammate Amanda, swayed by Wilf in voting to banish Alyssa too, later told the media she regretted the move. Wilf would then go on to betray Amanda, nominating her for banishment at the round table in episode 10 and securing enough votes to send her on her way.

Back in season two, Paul continues to hide in plain sight, the Faithfuls mesmerised by his Mr Popularity status, and in denial over the glaringly obvious reason Meg was chosen to be murdered over him after their day in the dungeon. Room/elephant, head/sand much?

Where we’re at now in season two is that, unlike Ash, suspicion of Paul has yet to trigger his Traitor teammates Harry and Miles to throw him under the bus. Paul’s connection with Miles and Harry remains solid, the two looking up to him - as do the wider group - as an unofficial ringleader.

So why are the Traitors treating Paul so differently than Ash? Why is their loyalty to him unwavering, when they barely gave a second thought to cutting Ash loose? Is there an unconscious gender bias at play?

I know what you’re thinking. IT’S JUST A GAME. Sure, it is. But leadership psychologist Cornelia Lucey has worked with CEOs and senior leaders in both the private and public sector through her consultancy Positive Leadership, and she believes it’s a ‘microcosm of some of the challenges in our society at the moment’. Namely, people receiving and interpreting each other through biased lenses, and a group mentality that reinforces gender stereotypes that we’ve learned not to question.

‘Thinking about our brains as an information processing system, there's this narrative that popularity equals good, which equals trustworthiness - which doesn't necessarily bear truth,’ says Lucey.

Once a bias like that is entrenched, as it’s held up by so many of our social and business structures where white males are in leadership roles, Lucey says we can lack ‘psychological flexibility’ to think about whether a bias is indeed playing out, and hindering our ability to analyse and assess actual data.

‘Unless you stop that automatic thinking pattern to think about the different perspectives through which you can see this situation, then we’re not going to interrupt that automaticity that we have in our brains, which is essentially where bias comes from,' Lucey adds.

Likewise, a potentially gendered misinterpretation of Ash ultimately has cost her.

'Ash had a maternal lightheartedness which could have been misperceived,' says Lucey. She relates this back to how female leaders have been judged, for example former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern often being criticised for showing emotion, and the scrutiny Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin faced after videos were leaked of her dancing at parties.

'People put people in boxes, and find reasons to play into stereotypes,' Lucey adds.