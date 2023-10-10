Supportive Mental Health Quotes To Share Today

Talking about our mental health is important. Luckily, that's something we're increasingly aware of these days. So on World Mental Health Day (10 October) let's take the opportunity to do just this.

According to mental health charity Mind, 1 in 4 people will experience a mental health problem of some kind each year in England and 1 in 6 people report experiencing a common mental health problem (like anxiety and depression) in any given week in England.

Whether you’ve supported a friend through a tough patch or faced your own hurdles in the past, chances are we’ve all been touched by mental health issues at some point in our lives.

World Mental Health Day is the perfect chance to share some positivity in the world, talking about – and sharing our own experiences – to help break down the stigma.

To mark the day, we’ve collated some of the most inspiring quotes to share for World Mental Health Day 2023. Whether you write them in your phone's Notes app or share it on your social media, here’s your reminder that no matter how much we struggle, we’re never alone.

Quotes for World Mental Health Day 2023

'Not until we are lost do we begin to understand ourselves' - Henry David Thoreau

'Vulnerability sounds like truth and feels like courage. Truth and courage aren't always comfortable, but they're never weakness' - Brené Brown

'Even when it seems impossible to open our mouths to let out the grief and despair – the weight of it feels insurmountable – we must.' - Fearne Cotton

Fearne Cotton. Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

'We are not our trauma. We are not our brain chemistry. That's part of who we are, but we're so much more than that' - Sam J. Mille

'I passionately believe we need to remove the stigma around mental wellbeing, which means talking about how we really think and feel' - Ella Mill[s]{href='https://graziadaily.co.uk/life/parenting/ella-mills-postnatal-mental-health/' }

'If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours' - Dolly Parton

'I am not afraid of storms, for I am learning how to sail my ship' - Louisa May Alcott

'You walk in the rain and you feel the rain, but you are not the rain' - Matt Haig

'You are never too broken to be fixed. You are never too lost to be found. You are never too far gone to come back' - Nikki Banas

'If you are broken, you do not have to stay broken' - Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez. credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

'One of the most important things you could realise is that you're not alone. You're not the first to go through it; you're not going to be the last' - The Rock

'If you were born with the weakness to fall, you were born with the strength to rise' - Rupi Kaur

'Flaws are the things that make us special, and the cracks within us are the beautiful parts' - Cara Delevingne

'Depression and anxiety don't discriminate. Talk to others and don't be ashamed of how you feel' - Stacey Solomon

'It's okay if you're frozen/depressed/anxious/lost. It's okay to just survive for a bit' - Jameela Jamil

'These things that are happening to us don't make us unloveable, and aren't anything to have as a huge secret, and don't make our future dark and dreary. Actually, we have a really gorgeous future and we deserve love and safety' - Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness. Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty ImagesJo

'We need to be kinder to ourselves. If we treated ourselves the way we we treat our best friend, can you imagine how much better off we would be?' - Meghan Markle

'Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including you' - Anne Lamott

'We all have a brain, which means we all have mental health. It’s time we realised how important are minds are and treated looking after them as a priority' – Natasha Devon

'Happiness can be found in even the darkest of times, if only one remembers to turn on the light' - Albus Dumbledore

'There is hope, even when your brain tells you there isn't' - J_ohn Green_

'Mental health is not a destination, but a process. It's about how you drive, not where you're going' - Unknown

'Getting help isn't a sign of weakness - it's a sign of strength' - Michelle Obama

'No need to hurry, no need to sparkle, no need to be anybody but oneself' - Virginia Woolf

'Life is like a piano; the white keys represent happiness and the black show sadness. But as you go through life's journey, remember that the black keys also create music' - Ehssan

'You are enough. You are so enough. It is unbelievable how enough you are' - Sierra Boggess

Lili Reinhart. Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

'You are the one thing in this world, above all other things, that you must never give up on. You are more precious to this world than you'll ever know' - Lili Reinhart

'Owning up to your vulnerabilities is a form of strength. And making the choice to go to therapy is a form of strength' - Lizzo

'It's not about being strong all the time, but about being able to pick yourself up and keep going when life gets tough' - Unknown

'The best advice I'd give to somebody that's silently struggling is: you don't have to live that way. You don't have to struggle in silence. You can be un-silent. You can live well with a mental condition, as long as you open up to somebody about it' - Demi Lovato

'The world will see you the way you see you, and treat you the way you treat yourself' - Beyonce

'Living, being happy, hurting in the extremes - that is the most alive you can be' - Harry Styles

Harry Styles. Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

'Let people in. It's scary and sometimes it can go wrong, but when you manage to connect with people, it's magic' - Davina McCall

'Your present situation doesn't determine where you go; they merely determine where you start' - Nido Quebin

'There is a crack in everything, that's how the light gets in' - Leonard Cohen

'Take a shower, wash off the day. Drink a glass of water. Make the room dark. Lie down and close your eyes. Notice the silence. Notice your heart. Still beating, still fighting. You made it, after all. You made it, another day. And you can make it one more. You're doing just fine' - Charlotte Eriksson

'It doesn't matter when you bloom, it matters that you do' - The Secret Sisters