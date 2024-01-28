Boston Manor House: A Hidden Gem In West London

If you're looking for day out inspiration, somewhere that feels a world away from the hustle and bustle London, yet is still easily accessible on public transport, then look no further than the grandeur of Boston Manor House.

Nestled in the beautiful Boston Manor Park in Brentford - which features a picturesque lake and woodland with ancient cedar trees - the Jacobean manor house is a Grade-I listed mansion first built in 1623 for Lady Mary Reade, a young widow who later married Sir Edward Spencer, an ancestor of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Open to the public six days a week you can explore the exquisite historic rooms (where Grazia recently shot its cover story with Saltburn actress Rosamund Pike) which have been brought back to life as part of an extensive regeneration project.

Rather than restoring every room to look as it did in one particular period of its history, conservation teams looked to the strongest surviving evidence of a decorative style in a room, and restored the interior to that period. Which means you will find rooms in 17th, 18th and 19th Century styles across the House. From breathtakingly ornate plasterwork to stunning wallpapers and tapestries, it's an interiors lovers' dream. (If you're looking for a show-stopping wedding venue in London, Boston Manor House is available for private hire.)

The House is just a 10-minute walk from Boston Manor underground station on the Piccadilly Line, and from Brentford train station. Entry is free, too. Each month the House hosts visitor events, from community walks in the park grounds, to heritage talks and family-friendly activities (check the website to see what's coming up next), plus there's a modern cafe for refreshments.