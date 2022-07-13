The Highs And Lows Of Penny Mordaunt – What You Need To Know About The MP Running To Be The Next Prime Minister

After Boris Johnson resigned as Prime Minister, everyone has been hedging their bets over who they think is going to become the next PM. And amongst the well-known candidates - Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss - is the 'dark horse' of the leadership race: MP for Portsmouth North, Penny Mordaunt.

'I’m the candidate that Labour fear the most – and they’re right to,' she told reporters of her leadership campaign. 'We have a mandate and a big majority...I think the British people want us to deliver on that now.'

This isn't the first time Mordaunt's name has hit the headlines. She was heavily discussed in 2019 after being made the first female defence secretary before Johnson fired her just three months after he became PM. Savage.

But what else is there to know about the latest candidate to throw her hat in the ring to become the leader of the Tory party? Keep reading for everything you need to know about Penny Mordaunt...

Mordaunt is already facing sexism in the leadership race

After the outrage that erupted when Angela Rayner was accused of a 'Basic Instinct ploy' in the Commons earlier this year, you would think political reporting would have learnt something about swerving misogyny. But, alas, this doesn't appear to be the case as, while other politicians were pictured in suits and coats alongside the discussion of their potential PM plans, Mordaunt was pictured in a swimsuit. Sigh.

She is about as Brexit as it gets.

Mordaunt been at the forefront of the Leave campaign since day dot, positioning herself as a high-profile supporter of the group throughout the lead up and aftermath of the 2016 EU Referendum. “You’d be wrong to interpret Brexit as protectionist, nationalist or selfish,” she said in a speech in 2018. “Brexit was a noble and hopeful act. It was down to good British people, not bad boys.” Like Nigel Farage, presumably?

She got caught telling fibs during the Leave campaign.

Mordaunt was infamously called out on the telly by David Cameron himself (back when he was still Prime Minister) when she claimed that the UK could not stop Turkey joining the EU. It was… absolutely wrong, and seen as a very underhand tactic to whip up fear among potential Leave voters. “Let me be clear,” Cameron clarified in a televised interview the following day. “Britain and every other country in the European Union has a veto on another country joining. That is a fact.

“The fact that the Leave campaign are getting things as straightforward as this wrong, I think should call into question their whole judgement in making the bigger argument about leaving the EU.”

The debacle led to a very funny few days of #MordauntFacts on Twitter.

That’s not the only time Mordaunt has embarrassed herself on TV.

She also did a very painful looking belly-flop on ITV’s Splash. Let’s take another look at that.

Iconic.

And she’s been known to be game for a laugh in the Commons, too.

That’s to say that she once lost a bet and subsequently had to say “cock” six times during a speech in the House of Commons. Mordaunt is a Royal Navy Reservist and was “fined for a misdemeanour” at the end of course mess dinner in 2014 – this was her punishment. She fulfilled her end of the bet and subsequently won a Spectator Speech of the Year award for it. Though, as she admits, probably not for the content of the speech but because she “referred to male genitalia during the course of it”.

Mordaunt lost her first shot at getting into politics.

She failed to gain the seat of Portsmouth North in 2005, but eventually unseated Labour for the post five years later and has been an MP since then. Not only is Mordaunt the first female Defence Secretary, but she also became the first ever Minister of State for the Armed Forces in May 2015.

Before her UK political career, she spent a time working for Diabetes UK, Kensington and Chelsea Council and the Freight Transport Association.

She also worked for George W. Bush during his presidential campaign. Simpler times.

Historically, she has voted against smoking bans and taxing the rich – and for military action

Mordaunt’s voting record shows that she is very pro military force, having consistently voted for use of UK military forces in combat operations overseas – including military action against ISIS.

More: she has voted against integration, against the right to remain for EU nationals already living in the UK, against raising welfare benefits to align with rising prices, for so-called bedroom tax, against higher benefits for those unable to work due to illness or disability, and against using public money to create guaranteed jobs for young people who have spent a long time unemployed. She voted in favour of stronger enforcement of immigration rules and mass surveillance of people’s communications and activities.

She voted against a banker’s bonus tax, against upped tax rates for those with income higher than £150,000 per year; she voted for reducing capital gains tax, too. Interesting that she almost always voted in support of increasing the rate of VAT, then.

Socially, Mordaunt has supported equal gay rights and same-sex marriage. On climate change, she has generally voted against measures to prevent it, gave her support to sell off England’s state-owned forests and for culling badgers, for a high-speed rail infrastructure and to increase the price of rail travel more speedily.

But she supported a 2010 motion to make pubs and private members clubs exempt from the smoking ban when food is not being served. So swings and roundabouts, then.

She’s a twin, and she used to be a magician’s assistant.

Her brother is called James; they were born in Devon and are now 44. Mordaunt also likes cats. She and her husband Ian Lyon, who is a classical singer, breed Burmese cats at their home.

Mordaunt was the first in her family to attend university – she read philosophy at the University of Reading. Before that she paid her way through sixth form by working as a magician’s assistant to Will Ayling, in Portsmouth (he was once the president of The Magic Circle), and took a gap year in Romania working at orphanages before attending uni in 1990.

And what’s next?