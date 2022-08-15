Who Is Andrew Tate? The Man Raising A New Generation Of Misogynists

I’d like to preface this by saying that I wish I didn’t have to waste the air in my lungs talking about Andrew Tate. He’s a 35-year-old kickboxer, ex-Big Brother contestant, and son of grandmaster chess player Emery Tate, whose terrifyingly misogynistic beliefs have made him TikTok famous.

To put it simply, this guy is a piece of work – and he’s taking over the internet. He has 4.5million Instagram followers, 737k committed YouTube subscribers, and preaches misogyny so flagrant it’s hard not to think it’s a joke. ‘Females are barely sentient,’ he claimed. ‘Females don’t have independent thought. They don’t come up with anything. They’re just empty vessels, waiting for someone to install the programming.’

Tate markets himself as an alpha male lifestyle coach. He runs the course ‘Hustlers University’ and anyone who buys into the programme can become an affiliate to make 50% from anyone they refer. Essentially, it’s a pyramid scheme, which motivates his disciples to promote his hateful views online and make revenue off the billions of TikTok hits they generate on their own accounts.

And why is it so dangerous? Because of the vitriol Tate is spitting out. The mega influencer describes women as a man’s ‘property’ and said that ‘if you put yourself in a position to be raped, you must bear some responsibility'. Women’s Aid and Rape Crisis have both issued statements outlining Tate’s views as extreme misogyny but still the videos remain online.

Who is Andrew Tate?

Tate first rose to fame when he worked as a TV producer and a world champion kickboxer before appearing on Big Brother in 2016. After hitting a woman with a belt, he was kicked out of the house and shortly afterwards another video emerged where he told the woman to ‘count the bruises’ he caused her. Both he and the woman denied the abuse.

Born in Chicago and raised in Luton, Tate said in a now-removed YouTube video that his decision to recently move to Romania was ‘probably 40%’ down to his belief that it’s easier to swerve punishment for rape in Eastern Europe'. ‘I’m not a rapist,’ he said. ‘But I like the idea of just being able to do what I want. I like being free.’

Tate is currently being investigated by the Romanian police for alleged human trafficking after his house was raided and he was questioned on the whereabouts of a 21-year-old American woman who the police were told was being held there against her will. He denies any wrongdoing.

Andrew Tate is not clever or heroic. But he knows that controversial claims will get him views on the internet. Does he believe the misogyny he’s vomiting out? We may never know for certain. But he’s gaining popularity and wealth while his followers champion his hatred.

TikTok is privileging clips of Tate posted by his fans because the algorithm rewards content that’s going viral. But this content should be banned for hate speech because his words have the power to incite real-world violence. Tate claims he can ‘free the modern man from socially induced incarceration’. But what does that freedom look like? Abuse.

‘Bang out the machete, boom in her face and grip her by the neck,’ Tate advised men to react to any woman accusing them of cheating. ‘Shut up b * * * ,’ he added.

As Rape Crisis’s policy lead Amelia Hardy pointed out to reporters: ‘These videos are a clear example of rape culture, where rape and sexual violence are minimised, and survivors are blamed for crimes committed against them. TikTok has a responsibility to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its users: by allowing these videos on their platform they are failing to protect the millions of young people who use their app.’

‘Misogyny and other hateful ideologies and behaviours are not tolerated on TikTok,’ the app told Grazia in response to the backlash. ‘Our investigation into this content is ongoing and we are removing accounts and videos that violate our Community Guidelines. We are continually strengthening our policies and enforcement strategies as part of our work to keep TikTok a safe and inclusive space.’