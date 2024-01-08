2024 Is A Leap Year – But What Are They And Why Do We Have Them?

As we enter 2024, lots of us are wondering what the year will have in store of us. And while we can’t predict the outcome of your dating life or career trajectory, one question we can answer is: when is the next leap year?

The next leap year falls in 2024, which means it's currently a leap year. But leap years are funny things, aren't they? Seemingly out of nowhere, we suddenly have a whole extra day of winter to contend with. And if that's not enough, there's loads of superstitions around everything from marriage proposals to sheep, which come with leap years. So, if you happen to be superstitious, prepare to keep your wits about you this year.

But why add an extra day all together? Who decided it? And should you propose on a leap year? We've answered all your questions below.

What is a leap year?

A leap year basically means there is an extra day in the calendar. So, instead of the usual 365 days in a year, we have 366.

According to Nasa, ‘It takes approximately 365.25 days for Earth to orbit the Sun — a solar year. We usually round the days in a calendar year to 365. To make up for the missing partial day, we add one day to our calendar approximately every four years. That is a leap year.’

When is the next leap year?

The next leap year is 2024. This year, we will have an extra day which falls on February 29 2024. The last leap year was in 2020, and after this year, we will also have one in 2028.

How often do leap years happen?

Generally, leap years happen every four years. The last leap year was in 2020 and after 2024, the next one will be in 2028. This is because of the earth’s orbit. According to National Geographic, the earth actually takes 365.2422 days to orbit the sun – not 365.

When added up, four 0.2422 days roughly equates to one day, so February 29 is added to the calendar of most years that are divisible by four - including 2024.

Why do we have leap years?

Although they may seem silly, leap years are actually really important. If we didn’t have a leap year every four years, then because of the .24 extra time, each calendar would start around six hours before the Earth finishes its orbit of the sun. Long term, this would start to shift the timing of the seasons, affecting other aspects of life, such as growing and harvesting crops.

According to the National Air and Space Museum, if we stopped using leap years, then in around 700 years the Northern Hemisphere's summer would begin in December instead of June.

Who invented leap years?

Leap years were introduced by the Roman emperor Julius Caesar more than 2,000 years ago. Under the Julian Calendar, a leap year was declared in any year that could be divided evenly by four.

However, this formula wasn’t entirely accurate and was reformed more than 1,5000 years later with the introduction of the Gregorian calendar, when some days were missed to realign our calendar with the seasons.

What happens if you are born on a leap year?

According to the History Channel, 5 million people celebrate their birthday on February 29 – although it’s still one of the rarest birthday you can have. Your odds of being born on Feb. 29 are just one in -1,461.

When it’s a non-leap year, ‘Leapers’, as they are known, tend to celebrate their birthdays either a day before or after the 29 February. They can then mark their actual birthday every four years.

What are the leap year superstitions?

There are many superstitions around leap years from cultures all over the world - some good, some less so.

One belief associated with leap years from Greek and Ukrainian folklore is the idea that getting married during a leap year will ultimately end in divorce or the death of a spouse. Meanwhile, Scottish tradition suggests that giving birth on February 29 is bad luck – even comparing it to the ominous Friday 13.

In nicer news, other cultures view leap year birthdays as a positive thing. Apparently, some astronomers even believe that those born on leap days are uniquely gifted.

Plus, it might be the perfect time to pop the question. According to Irish folklore, the 29 February is also the one day when women have the chance to propose to their suitor. Of course in the 21st century, women are able to propose whenever they like, but for centuries this was the one time when the act wasn't entirely a male prerogative.

Even now, leap years are supposedly the most popular day for women to propose to their partners. According to recent research, 52% of people are more inclined to do so on 29 February.