Thousands Of Companies No Longer Have To Reveal Their Gender Pay Gap Thanks To Liz Truss’s New Policy

by Polly Dunbar |

It’s no surprise that the gender pay gap is increasing, with the pandemic, cripplingly expensive childcare and the cost of living crisis all conspiring against women’s progress at work.

But the true scale of the issue is now likely to remain hidden, thanks to a government move aimed at ‘cutting red tape’. The new policy potentially leaves tens of thousands of businesses exempt from reporting on their gender pay gaps – and reverses the progress we’ve fought so hard to make.

Grazia’s Mind The Pay Gap campaign back in 2015 helped change the law around reporting. We called for companies that employ more than 250 people to publish anonymised details of their male and female staff’s pay. Finally, from 2017, we could see what our male colleagues were earning, encouraging employers to address the pay gaps within their businesses.

Prime Minister Liz Truss announced on Sunday that the threshold for what constitutes a small business will rise, from up to 50 employees to up to 500. This will leave around 40,000 more businesses free from obligations including publicly reporting on their pay gaps.

The Trades Union Congress, which represents millions of workers, labelled the change a ‘reckless and cynical’ attempt to ‘rip up’ employees’ rights.

‘Obligations on businesses which were put in place to help improve the lives of working people, like reporting on gender pay gaps and executive pay ratios, risk disappearing overnight for employers with less than 500 workers,’ said TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady. ‘Scrapping gender pay gap reporting for businesses up and down the country would turn the clock back for women at work.’

The national median gender pay gap was 9.8% in 2021/22, meaning that women were paid 90p for every £1 earned by a man, according to analysis by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development. The construction, education, and finance and insurance sectors have gaps of over 20%.

Campaign group Pregnant Then Screwed criticised the government for ‘quietly’ bringing in a change that means thousands of women ‘no longer have the information they need to lobby for change from their employer.’

This isn’t the first time Truss has threatened gender pay gap reporting. Back in 2020, when she was Minister for Women and Equalities, she and the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) scrapped reporting because businesses faced ‘unprecedented uncertainty and pressure.’

It was rumoured it would not take place in 2021, either, but after a petition from Grazia, the TUC and Mother Pukka, aka Anna Whitehouse, it went ahead, although it was delayed.